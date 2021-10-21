Moser: Consistency, intensity & leadership
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don’t look now, but we’re just a few weeks away from basketball season for Oklahoma and that means the official start of the Porter Moser era.Moser took over for a retiring Lon Kruger back in April...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news