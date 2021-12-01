Moser's First Big Night

If you’ve been wondering what a Porter Moser game is supposed to look like at Oklahoma, you might have gotten your first legitimate taste Wednesday evening. The defensive intensity, the ball movement and ability to close all on display as the Sooners picked up their first ranked victory of the season with a 74-67 win vs. No. 14 Florida in a great atmosphere at Lloyd Noble Center.

The win puts OU at 7-1 overall, and it gave Moser his 300th career victory. No. 300 for Moser, and the first one where it appeared like this is the kind of energy, excitement that could become the norm at LNC, especially on a night where OU honored former coach Lon Kruger. It wasn’t filled to capacity, but you couldn’t tell by the noise. Moser embraced the students following the game, saying he knows how big of a difference they were. “I would be remiss if I didn’t say thank you to the students and the people there,” Moser said. “They created a great atmosphere and a great crowd. I just want to say thank you to them. They made a difference. “Let’s just keep going. As we got to get better, let’s fill this thing.” More efforts like Wednesday can get you there. As has been the case so far this season, it was a balanced attack. Tanner Groves had his moments, then it’s Mo Gibson. Then it’s Elijah Harkless, but the closer in this one was Jalen Hill. The junior scored nine of the team’s final 11 points. And after an 8-0 run by Florida cut OU’s lead to 69-67 with under two minutes left, he responded out of the timeout with an and-one and converted at the foul line to make it 72-67. “I just wanted to finish out the game and give our fans a W,” Hill said. “I pretty much tried to take care of the ball and hit free throws without dumb and silly fouls or turnovers. I'm just being smart and just know it's time to score, really.” Hill had 18 points and four rebounds and four assists. This checks another resume-building box. If you feel like OU let one slip away a couple of weeks ago vs. Utah State, winning at Central Florida and taking down No. 14 Florida eases a lot of concern.

Notes and Observations

*Speaking of Gibson, it was a nice night for him with 15 points and four rebounds. He scores that much, and you’re expecting him to hit some deep ones. However, he only made one three-pointer, doing his damage in other ways. “It’s funny, I’ve been talking to him. Take your 3s too, but you would also be a big threat if you take them off the dribble,” Moser said. “Then he tried to take on Castleton at 6-11 and I was like ‘well, that’s maybe not the one I want you taking on.’ “But he’s getting more and more confidence with different things. He’s even had ultra-confidence with his shot. He even opens it up with other guys because people have to stick with him when you are driving. It’s not like you could plug the gaps guarding Mo. You have to get out on him so it opens up some driving lanes.” *It was indeed a night to honor Kruger, and the LNC crowd let him know how much they enjoyed watching his teams during his 10 years running the show. “I can’t imagine any coach having a transition with as gracious of a person who sat in that seat before you as Lon Kruger,” Moser said. “The transition I’ve had, he’s been gracious, he’s introduced me to people. He’s come by practice. He’s a special man and a Hall of Fame coach. I wish I could have been courtside giving him a standing ovation because young people in this profession, myself, need to see Lon Kruger as a great example. He won the right way. High character, all the boxes checked with Lon Kruger.” *OU gets a good break coming here, not playing again until next Tuesday at home vs. Butler.

