“This is how things go. These are our standards,” said Moser at media day Thursday afternoon. “This is how hard you have to go every rep. And those guys have been excellent. That led into this fall. I’m excited about the fall workouts. I thought we had a really good September and now we’ve been going full-go this week. I just like the vibe of this team.”

Oklahoma is bringing a lot of new faces to the program in Porter Moser’s second year, but there are enough guys returning to feel like the culture and foundation is being firmly established.

The reality of today’s college basketball is simply every year is going to feel like a new team. Accept it, adapt and move on.

OU is bringing back five guys in guards Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland, forwards Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves and center Tanner Groves.

Having that quintet understand who Moser is, what he’s all about has helped in bringing in the next set of transfers and freshmen.

That knowledge is helping everybody.

“They can demonstrate stuff. If I say something, I see them on the side explaining it,” Moser said. “We always talk about coaching up on the sideline if you’re not in a rep. They can lead by example. They know they’re not as unsure of what they’re doing.

“They know what they’re doing more. They know what I don’t allow. They know the mentality, the togetherness, the attitude, the positivity, all those intangible things of how practice goes, they know it.”

Full strength

As good as you can ask for heading into October, zero issues for the Sooners. We know the transfer waivers for Grant Sherfield and Milos Uzan were approved. Moser confirmed both Benny Schroeder and Yaya Keita are now cleared and full-go for practice.

“Both are going full contact,” Moser said. “Benny started on Monday, Yaya started two weeks ago. Benny is two practices in and Yaya is two weeks in.”

Schroeder and Keita missed OU’s European tour last month because of knee issues. It’s going to take some time for them to fully find their rhythm, but they’re on their way back.

Keita is a transfer from Missouri, while Schroeder is a freshman from Germany.

It might be early to say, but it sure looks like OU is about to have a potent one-two combination with Sherfield and Bamisile. Sherfield said they have developed an instant chemistry, on and off the court.

Jump coming for Hill

He’s a unicorn. Well, not really, but Jalen Hill is that rare four-year senior who has stuck out with the same program.

Each year, there has been a little bit of improvement in his game. This year shouldn’t be any different. Assistant coach Matt Brady, dubbed the ‘Shot Doctor’ has helped Hill offensively.

Defensively? He’s already been good, able to switch with all five positions. There might be another level he can hit though, said Moser.

“His body, he’s really been working with his nutrition. By far, you’ll look at him and say he’ looks as good as he’s ever been in his career,” Moser said. “The physical condition, the lean muscle, and his pride level on defense is off the charts.

“Jalen Hill has been an elite defensive player all summer and fall. You can just see his confidence of knowing what we’re doing defensively. There’s a lot that goes into it when you learn a new system and Jalen’s really comfortable.”

Here come the freshmen

Schroeder is on his way back and center Luke Northweather is going to provide some depth, but the expectations are incredibly high for freshmen guards Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh.

The first two commits for OU’s 2022 class, and Moser and their teammates have seen incredible jumps from them in such a short period of time.

“I will say Milos and Otega, physically – I don’t know if it was because they went to prep school or if it was the competition that they played day in and day out – they’re both physically 6-4 size-wise,” Moser said. “They are both athletic. They’ve handled it really well with all that we’ve thrown at them.

“They’ve both been sponges. I think sometimes, as you see with freshmen, they get overwhelmed early. I don’t feel like they are overwhelmed mentally. We had full practices this summer so maybe they got used to it. I love coaching them.”

Groves’ confidence all-time high

No more questions to Tanner Groves about playing in the Big 12, about his career-changing outing vs. Kansas in the NCAA tournament two seasons ago.

He established himself with the Sooners last season. He took his lumps, learned from them and is ready to go out with a bang.

“He can play. He’s this level, for sure. So just put that aside,” Moser said. “Let’s go and compete. Compete and get to the next play. You make a mistake?...There isn’t a cast of a shadow whether he can play at this level or not. You can play at this level.

“Let’s just play next play. He wants to win so bad. And I think he’s been much better….I thought he was really good in Europe with that. Made a mistake or a shot didn’t go in. Next play.”

Groves said he ate all summer to get to the 242-pound mark he is right now. It took him a while, but he’s seeing the dividends. He said he’s feeling more athletic and stronger than ever before.

Overcoming the growing pains

Every freshman goes through it, and it was no different for Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland. Each flashed, at times, and each seemed as though there were periods of time where they disappeared.

They were riding that freshman wave, but both persevered and are back for their sophomore seasons. In a different space, physically. Maybe even more importantly, different headspace mentally.

“They had their ups and downs, mentally and physically. You grow and grow out of it and realize it,” Moser said. “I think those two, Bijan and C.J., have grown so much. They’re coming in with such a – the unknown is hard for anyone in anything.

“But once you start to know what to expect – the standards, how we do things offensively, that information is power. They’ve come in more confident with that knowledge.”

Noland said Brady helped him with his shot. He admitted last season wasn’t always smooth, but he understands what it takes to compete at this level and is ready to show what he can do.