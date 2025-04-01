Moser, Sooners kick off portal season with two high-major visitors

Porter Moser and the Sooners have wasted no time attacking the transfer portal, already hosting two high-major visitors in Notre Dame transfer Tae Davis and TCU transfer Frankie Collins. Let’s break down what each player would bring to the table if they choose Oklahoma. Starting with Davis, the Indianapolis native spent one season at Seton Hall before playing the last two at Notre Dame. As a junior, the 6’9” forward averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field and 30.2% from three (1.6 attempts per game). Davis had several standout performances this past season, including a 27-point outing against Georgia Tech, where he also grabbed seven rebounds while shooting 9-16 from the field and 9-10 from the free-throw line. He also delivered a strong showing against Houston, scoring 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists on 9-15 shooting.

Advertisement

Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Tae Davis (7) brings the ball up court against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Spectrum Center. (Photo by Jim Dedmon)

Davis topped the 20-point mark eight times during the 2024-25 season. Adding him would help fill the void at the four left by Jalon Moore, who exhausted his eligibility. He played 48% of Notre Dame’s minutes at power forward, 13% at center, and 10% at small forward. Stylistically, Davis would be a less athletic but better playmaking version of Moore, slotting directly into the starting five as a key piece for next season. While he’s not an elite defender, he’s far from a liability on that end. Offensively, Davis does most of his scoring at the rim and is effective from the elbow. He’s also a capable passer, adding to his playmaking value. Though his three-point percentage doesn’t jump off the page, he’s a solid catch-and-shoot threat with good mechanics. Oklahoma’s other visitor today was TCU transfer Frankie Collins. Collins began his career at Michigan before transferring to Arizona State, where he played two seasons. In his second year with the Sun Devils, he averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 42.6% from the field.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Frankie Collins (11) dribbles in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. (Photo by Rick Osentoski)