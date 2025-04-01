Moser, Sooners kick off portal season with two high-major visitors

Porter Moser and the Sooners have wasted no time attacking the transfer portal, already hosting two high-major visitors in Notre Dame transfer Tae Davis and TCU transfer Frankie Collins.
Let’s break down what each player would bring to the table if they choose Oklahoma.
Starting with Davis, the Indianapolis native spent one season at Seton Hall before playing the last two at Notre Dame. As a junior, the 6’9” forward averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field and 30.2% from three (1.6 attempts per game).
Davis had several standout performances this past season, including a 27-point outing against Georgia Tech, where he also grabbed seven rebounds while shooting 9-16 from the field and 9-10 from the free-throw line. He also delivered a strong showing against Houston, scoring 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists on 9-15 shooting.
Davis topped the 20-point mark eight times during the 2024-25 season. Adding him would help fill the void at the four left by Jalon Moore, who exhausted his eligibility. He played 48% of Notre Dame’s minutes at power forward, 13% at center, and 10% at small forward.
Stylistically, Davis would be a less athletic but better playmaking version of Moore, slotting directly into the starting five as a key piece for next season. While he’s not an elite defender, he’s far from a liability on that end.
Offensively, Davis does most of his scoring at the rim and is effective from the elbow. He’s also a capable passer, adding to his playmaking value. Though his three-point percentage doesn’t jump off the page, he’s a solid catch-and-shoot threat with good mechanics.
Oklahoma’s other visitor today was TCU transfer Frankie Collins. Collins began his career at Michigan before transferring to Arizona State, where he played two seasons. In his second year with the Sun Devils, he averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 42.6% from the field.
After two seasons in Tempe, Collins transferred to TCU, where he played just nine games before a foot injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. In those nine appearances, he averaged 11.2 points, 4.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game.
His most notable performance came against Colorado State, where he stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals in 41 minutes. He also had a strong outing against Xavier, posting 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.
Collins is an experienced guard with good athleticism who thrives at getting to the rim. He’s also a high-level passer and a disruptive defender, particularly when it comes to forcing turnovers. The biggest knock on his game is his lack of three-point shooting. If he were to choose Oklahoma over Vanderbilt, he’d be a solid depth addition for the Sooners.
Overall, the Sooners have already hosted two solid visitors and are actively working to bring in more, including Milwaukee transfer Jamichael Stillwell. For the latest on Stillwell and all things related to the basketball transfer portal, stay locked in at OUInsider.com.
