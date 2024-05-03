Prior to today, Porter Moser and the Sooners had landed three transfers: Dayton transfer Kobe Elvis, Long Beach State transfer Jadon Jones, and Fairfield transfer Brycen Goodine. Today, the Sooners added High Point transfer Duke Miles, who visited on Thursday. Miles, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, chose the Sooners over the hometown team at Auburn.

In his junior season at High Point, Miles averaged 17.5 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. He played in 33 games and started in 27, logging an average of 30.5 minutes per game. He shot 52.8% from the field, 36.1% from behind the arc, and 80.1% from the free-throw line. Notably, he achieved a career-low in turnovers, averaging just 2.0 per game.

Miles was a consistent performer for the Panthers, scoring in double figures in 31 of the 33 games he played in. One standout performance was against UNC Asheville, where he totaled 28 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. In that game, he shot 8-15 from the field, 2-3 from behind the arc, and a perfect 10-10 from the free-throw line. He also had an impressive outing against Hofstra, notching 32 points.

45% of Miles' attempted field goals occurred at the rim, and he connected on 67% of them, which shows his ability to score inside. Miles is adept at scoring through contact and has a smooth jumper, shooting well from behind the arc. He can hit shots from range both off the catch and off the dribble, particularly excelling in catch-and-shoot situations. Additionally, he is a solid passer with a 24% assist rate and performs well as a pick-and-roll ball handler. While he primarily serves as a secondary ball handler, he is capable of functioning as a primary playmaker as well.

The addition of Miles adds another guard to their portal. Miles is expected to come in and be a surefire starter, providing much-needed scoring for Oklahoma. His addition is a significant pickup for Moser and the coaching staff. The Sooners' backcourt now features Miles, Elvis, Jones, Goodine, and Dayton Forsythe.