News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 16:03:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Motley ready for final RRS

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop
@BPrzybylo
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

As good as Oklahoma senior cornerback Parnell Motley had played in the first four games, a lot of Sooner fans were waiting for the other shoe to drop.There it was. First possession of OU’s 45-20 wi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}