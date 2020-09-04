Some prospects have been in the recruiting spotlight for a long time and understand how exactly how the game is played. They have the offers. They make the visits. That wasn’t the case for Choctaw (Okla.) High defensive back Jordan Mukes when he made his trip to Oklahoma’s junior day in January. His first college visit of any sort, it was an eye-opener for him. “I knew I was gonna see some other dudes that were athletic,” Mukes said. “I loved the coaches’ energy. It was crazy, though. I was way taller than a lot of them. I was wondering if I was really a DB? But I had people telling me I had great height and great size.”

Mukes was coming off his first full year in the secondary and was starting to become a name to watch on the trail. He left Norman without the offer in January, but it wasn’t a huge disappointment. What was, however, was the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Everybody knew the plan. OU coaches were going to watch Mukes in track and watch him during spring football and then make the call as to offer him or not. The virus took that away and had Mukes unsure of his standing and unsure of when, or even if, the OU offer was going to come his way. The offer came. The commitment soon followed, and OU had its second in-state commitment to go with Weatherford’s Ethan Downs. “I used to always say I was going to be an OU football player, but I never really knew it was going to come,” Mukes said. “I didn’t know that day would be here where I could say it. “I knew I’d get the offer, just didn’t know when. I was kind of nervous because I started thinking this won’t happen until my senior year, until I have some senior film.” Mukes definitely sees the silver lining of how everything has worked out. Still learning everything that goes with the position, he admits he wasn’t at his full potential if OU had come to watch him work in the spring.