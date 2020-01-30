Murray Chasing the Elite
With the arrival of Demarco Murray we've already taken stock of Oklahoma's top current running back offers and exactly where they stand with the Sooners. But now it's time to take a look at just wh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news