{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 15:29:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Murray Leads Sooners to Indy

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop.com
Staff Writer

We know at least one future move for former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. He’s headed to the NFL Draft Combine, it was announced Thursday afternoon.

Murray is one of eight former Sooners invited to the event. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Murray has already accepted the invitation.

Joining Murray in Indianapolis will be six offensive teammates and kicker/punter Austin Seibert.

Kyler Murray

Kyler's Murray's 2018 Stats
Completions-Attempts Yards TDs Rushing Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs

260-377

4,361

42

140

1,001

12
Murray is headed to Indianapolis.
Rodney Anderson

Rodney Anderson's 2018 Stats
Games Carries Yards TDs

2

11

119

3

In the trenches, offensive linemen Ben Powers, Bobby Evans, Cody Ford and Dru Samia have also been invited. Anderson suffered a torn ACL last September, and it is unknown what Anderson will be able to do at the Combine.

Murray accepting the invitation is not an indicator he is pursuing football instead of baseball as a special exception for Murray has been talked about before regarding spring training and the combine.

Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy Award winner, was selected with the ninth overall pick in the MLB Draft last June by the Oakland Athletics organization.

The NFL Draft Combine is Feb. 26-March 4, broadcast by the NFL Network. OU has eight of the Big 12's 33 representatives for the event.

Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown's 2018 Stats
Receptions Yards TDs

75

1,318

10
Austin Seibert's 2018 Stats
FG Makes-Attempts Punts Average Touchbacks

17-19

31

40.9

91
