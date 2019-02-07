Murray Leads Sooners to Indy
We know at least one future move for former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. He’s headed to the NFL Draft Combine, it was announced Thursday afternoon.
Murray is one of eight former Sooners invited to the event. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Murray has already accepted the invitation.
Joining Murray in Indianapolis will be six offensive teammates and kicker/punter Austin Seibert.
Kyler Murray
|Completions-Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Rushing Attempts
|Rushing Yards
|Rushing TDs
|
260-377
|
4,361
|
42
|
140
|
1,001
|
12
Rodney Anderson
|Games
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|
2
|
11
|
119
|
3
In the trenches, offensive linemen Ben Powers, Bobby Evans, Cody Ford and Dru Samia have also been invited. Anderson suffered a torn ACL last September, and it is unknown what Anderson will be able to do at the Combine.
Murray accepting the invitation is not an indicator he is pursuing football instead of baseball as a special exception for Murray has been talked about before regarding spring training and the combine.
Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy Award winner, was selected with the ninth overall pick in the MLB Draft last June by the Oakland Athletics organization.
The NFL Draft Combine is Feb. 26-March 4, broadcast by the NFL Network. OU has eight of the Big 12's 33 representatives for the event.
Marquise Brown
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|
75
|
1,318
|
10
|FG Makes-Attempts
|Punts
|Average
|Touchbacks
|
17-19
|
31
|
40.9
|
91