Oklahoma's 2022 commitments in the class of 2023 is now entering the midseason of their years and are putting up one strong performance after another. There were three new members of the class and one player who saw his season come to an end was just too good to be ignored in a wild playoff matchup.

The Skinny: North Kansas City (5-6) ended their season in the second round of the Mo. Class 5 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Arnold seems to be heating up in the playoffs this time going 19-21 for 222 yards and two touchdowns (31, 32) in a 63-42 win over Highland Park. Perhaps more impressively he had 16 carries for 110 yards and four more touchdowns (7, 9, 8, 6). Next Week: Guyer (12-0) is meeting Trophy Club Byron Nelson in the third round of the Texas 6A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Bates and Durango got off to a slow start ending their first quarter tied 7-7 but eventually ran away from Denver George Washington 56-28. Next Week: Durango (11-1) is meeting Lutheran in the semifinals of the Colorado class 3A playoffs.

The Skinny: Rickards (4-7) ended their season in the first round of the Florida 3S playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Carter had a massive night with 12 tackles (eight solo) on defense, along with a 31-yard touchdown reception and 252 yards and another score on 24 carries but it wasn't quite enough as Catholic saw their season end 42-41 against Lakewood. Next Week: Catholic (9-2) ended their season in the second round of the Florida 2M playoffs. WEEK 13 MVP

The Skinny: NEO ended their season at 3-5 with Dolby totaling 44 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, and four pass break-ups. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Lee's Summit North's keeps rolling in their pursuit of a state title, this time downing De Smet 33-6. A big part of their work was done with 220 yards on the ground. Next Week: North (11-1) is meeting Christian Brothers in the finals of the Mo. Class 6 playoffs.



The Skinny: Ryan (6-4) ended their season in the first Round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Hun ended their season at 9-0. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Johnson ended his career with a huge night against powerhouse Jenks in a 34-31 loss. Johnson was a huge part of Mustang's 19-point lead going into the fourth quarter with five catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Next Week: Mustang (9-3) ended their season in the semifinals of the Oklahoma 6A-1 playoffs.

The Skinny: Leblanc and his Osceola defense helped the Kowboys keep rolling with a 10-7 win over Treasure Coast. Included in their stops were a couple of huge red zone trips for Treasure Coast that resulted in zero points. Next Week: Osceola (9-3) is hosting Vero Beach in the third round of the Florida 4S state playoffs.

The Skinny: McCarty got off to a big start with a pair of touchdowns and 51 yards on just eight carries before going out injured. Still though the Buffs were able to finish off Piedmont 60-42. Next Week: McAlester (10-2) is meeting McGuinness in the semifinals of the Oklahoma 5A playoffs. WEEK 12 MVP

The Skinny: Bergan (6-4) ended their season in the first round of the NSAA state football championships. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Omosigho and Crandall got into another shootout and he did his part with a pair of catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns. However, it wasn't quite enough as Crandall's season ended 45-37 at the hands of Midlothian Heritage. Next Week: Crandall (9-3) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Mount Si ended their season at 4-5. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Langham Creek ended their season at 5-5. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: IMG ended their season at 8-1. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Sanders and Cathedral had a big run on the year but came up just short of Downey 55-54. In his final game as a Phantom (and just before committing to Oklahoma) he had five tackles (four solo), two sacks (12 yards), and four quarterback hurries. Next Week: Cathedral (10-3) ended their season in the semifinals of the California division four Southern Section playoffs.

The Skinny: Due to transfer rules Smothers is not expected to play this year for West Charlotte, who came up just short of King's Mountain 22-19. Next Week: West Charlotte (7-6) ended their season in the third round of the North Carolina 3A playoffs.

The Skinny: Munroe (4-7) ended their season in the Florida 1S state playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Spanaway Lake (7-3) ended their season in the first round of the Washington 3A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.