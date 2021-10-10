MVP Stars in Big Game

Oklahoma currently has 20 commitments between the 2022 and 2023 classes and as we do every year it's time for Future Sooners to review each of their games and see how things are going as they start to hit their stride. Take a look and see who shined brightest and took home this week's MVP.

The Skinny: Bates helped clear the path for 214-yards rushing and 6.1-yards per carry on their way to a 42-0 victory over Harrison. Next Week: Durango (4-2) is hosting Discovery Canyon.

The Skinny: Seguin played tough but came up short against Everman, 42-28. Brice had another strong night at quarterback for Seguin going 4-8 for 74 yards and a touchdown through the air and eight carries for 22 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Next Week: Seguin (2-3) is hosting Joshua.

The Skinny: Brown and Mater Dei avoided a letdown game after their big win over St. John Bosco downing Orange Lutheran 55-16. Next Week: Mater Dei (5-0) is hosting Santa Margarita Catholic.

The Skinny: In a battle of the top two teams in 6A-II, Bixby stunned Oklahoma preps with a 70-7 demolition of Choctaw. Hasz had his biggest game of the year with seven catches for 86 yards and a 21-yard touchdown. Next Week: Bixby (6-0) is hosting Sand Springs. WEEK 6 MVP

The Skinny: Helms and Bellevue West worked over Millard West 55-31 and Helms had a huge night with eight catches for 183-yards and a touchdown of over 50-yards. Next Week: West (6-1) is traveling to Columbus.

The Skinny: West Orange-Stark has really found their stride in recent weeks this time downing Silsbee 45-20. Hunter and his line helped a Stark team that was dominant. Next Week: West Orange-Stark (5-1) is traveling to Orangefield.

The Skinny: Inniss and Heritage' continued their murderous schedule with a 27-14 loss against Jacksonville Trinity Christian. Trinity Christian made Inniss, playing quarterback, the focus of their defensive game plan and he managed just 13 carries for 31 yards against the Conquerors. Next Week: American Heritage (2-3) is traveling to Jensen Beach.

The Skinny: Lemon and Los Alamitos had another big win toppling Huntington Beach Edison 35-28. Next Week: Los Alamitos (6-1) is traveling to Fountain Valley on Thu., Oct. 14

The Skinny: It was a mismatch on paper and it ended up being the same on the field as Carthage crushed Center, 64-18. Next Week: Carthage (5-0) is hosting Jasper.

The Skinny: Llewellyn and Aledo didn't look to have any rust coming off the off week crushing Joshua 55-0. Next Week: Aledo (6-0) is hosting Mansfield Timberview.

The Skinny: McKinzie and Cooper got off to a 55-27 win over Plainview. On the night he had a big fourth down stop. Next Week: Cooper (5-1) is traveling to Wichita Falls Rider.

The Skinny: Moore and Los Alamitos kept their winning ways going downing Huntington Beach Edison 35-28. On the night Moore was part of a big fourth down stop near their own goal line that made, an obvious, difference in the game. Next Week: Los Alamitos (6-1) is traveling to Fountain Valley on Thu., Oct. 14

The Skinny: Moore and St. Frances were expected to play Bryn Athyn (Pa.) Academy of the New Church but it seems as though the game may have been canceled. Next Week: St. Frances (3-1) is traveling to Life Christian Academy.

The Skinny: Nelson had three touchdown passes as Los Al downed Huntington Beach Edison 35-28. Next Week: Los Alamitos (6-1) is traveling to Fountain Valley on Thu., Oct. 14

The Skinny: Roberts and Hendrickson had a tough night falling 56-9 to Georgetown. Next Week: Hendrickson (2-4) is hosting Manor.

The Skinny: Rowe and Union's defense has become a dominant force and kept it rolling with a 48-10 win over Mustang. Rowe had four solo tackles and one tackle for loss. Next Week: Union (5-1) is traveling to Moore.

The Skinny: Sawchuk and Valor just keep rolling. This time it was 12 carries for 185 yards and two touchdowns (68, 24) on their way to 47-14 win over Castle View. Next Week: Valor Christian (7-0) is traveling to Highlands Ranch on Thu., Oct. 14.

The Skinny: Sexton and the Antlers are playing some of the best football in school history with a 70-0 demolition of Northwest Classen. Next Week: Deer Creek (5-1) is traveling to Midwest City on Thu., Oct. 14.

The Skinny: Spears-Jennings and Broken Arrow crushed Edmond Memorial 47-14. Next Week: Broken Arrow (3-3) is hosting Yukon on Thu., Oct. 14.

The Skinny: Another week another dominant Gorman win as they downed Legacy 62-0. Next Week: Gorman (6-1) is hosting Palo Verde