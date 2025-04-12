Mykel Patterson-McDonald to enter the transfer portal

Patterson-McDonald's tenure with the Sooners ends before it could effectively begin.

Oklahoma defensive back Mykel Patterson-McDonald will seek a transfer. The second-year player will have four years of eligibility remaining.

The former four-star prospective arrived at Oklahoma last spring to a loaded safety room that was headlined by several key players, including Billy Bowman, Robert Spears-Jennings and Peyton Bowen. Patterson-McDonald struggled to make the two-deep depth chart during the 2024 season, as other true freshmen like Michael Boganowski and Jayden Hardy saw sporadic playing time throughout the season.

As a result, Patterson-McDonald never appeared in a game and redshirted at the end of the season.

With Bowman departing, and the Sooners leaning more on young players, this spring was an opportunity for Patterson-McDonald to make more headway in the safety room. But spring practices ending this Saturday, and with the transfer portal window opening on April 16, Patterson-McDonald will look to play elsewhere and will likely have suitors for his services.

Patterson-McDonald is the second OU player to enter the transfer portal, joining tight end and fellow 2024 signee Davon Mitchell.

With SEC programs looking to trim their rosters amid new conference guidelines, and the a new revenue-sharing model likely coming this summer, this spring portal window projects to see tons of player movement until it closes on April 25.

