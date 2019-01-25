Name of the Game
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
In real estate, the joke is the three most important things are location, location and location. It’s oversimplifying, but you get the emphasis and thought process behind the idea.Switch gears to O...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news