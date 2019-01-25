Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-25 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Name of the Game

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop.com
@BPrzybylo
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In real estate, the joke is the three most important things are location, location and location. It’s oversimplifying, but you get the emphasis and thought process behind the idea.Switch gears to O...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}