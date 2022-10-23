Oklahoma's 2022 commitments in the class of 2023 is now entering the midseason of their years and are putting up one strong performance after another. And this week's commitments were led by a nationally televised performance but Jackson Arnold was far from the only Oklahoma commit to have a huge night. Who else had multiple touchdowns among the Future Sooners?

The Skinny: Adebawore and North Kansas City suffered their third straight loss falling to Staley 37-0. On the night Adebawore had five tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss. Next Week: North Kansas City (5-4) is hosting St. Joseph Central in the first round of the Mo. Class 5 playoffs.



The Skinny: On national television against a Dallas area powerhouse program Arnold put up his biggest game so far this year. Arnold was 25-28 for 334 yards and four touchdowns (25, 8, 12, 73) along with seven carries for 84 yards and a 58-yard touchdown. Next Week: Guyer (8-0) is traveling to McKinney on Thu., Oct. 27. WEEK 9 MVP

The Skinny: Bates and Durango just keep battering opponents, this time it was Eagle Valley's turn to fall 62-8. Next Week: Durango (7-1) is hosting Palisade on Sat., Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Rickards and Brown had the week off. Next Week: Rickards (3-5) is traveling to Arnold.

The Skinny: Carter had a massive night for the Crusaders while helping out at quarterback. He had nine carries for 212 yards and five touchdowns, including scores of 79 and 60 along with an interception on defense as Catholic crushed Robinson 70-35. And he did all of it while being named homecoming king. Next Week: Catholic (6-1) is traveling to Tampa Jefferson.

The Skinny: Evans and Judson had a win from earlier in the season taken away from them early in the week but got another win on Friday downing San Marcos 55-35. Evans had a relatively quiet night with talk of an early 'big catch' being about the extent of conversation of his role as Judson leaned on some others for a big offensive performance. Next Week: Judson (4-4) is hosting Cibolo Steele

The Skinny: Lee's Summit North's got a surprisingly tough game from Park Hill but found a way to come out on top in overtime, 40-34. Green helped pave the way for nearly 300 yards rushing as North's dominant ground game continues to be their offensive weapon of choice. Next Week: North (8-1) is hosting Lee's Summit in the first round of the Mo. Class 6 playoffs.



The Skinny: Hicks and Ryan ran into a fellow D/FW powerhouse and fell to Aledo 35-21. Hicks had 17 carries for 90 yards in his return from an injury. Next Week: Ryan (4-3) is traveling to Ft. Worth Brewer.

The Skinny: Howland and The Hun are just absolutely rolling their competition at this point. This week downing Cheshire Academy 35-8. Next Week: Hun (7-0) is hosting the Peddie School on Sat., Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Mustang bounced back in a big way with two catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns (70, 33) as they crushed Norman 49-10.

Next Week: Mustang (6-2) is hosting Edmond North.

The Skinny: Leblanc and Osceola had a pair of wins on the week with a 42-3 crushing of St. Cloud on Monday - as they are finally caught up from the schedule impact of Hurricane Ian. In the game Leblanc had four tackles (two solo) and a 7-yard sack. On Friday Osceola crushed a quality Mainland squad, 33-6 and with Todd Bates in attendance Leblanc had five sacks. Next Week: Osceola (5-3) is hosting Tohopekaliga.

The Skinny: McCarty and the Buffs got their second straight big win downing Durant 52-20. McCarty, as ever, did his part with two touchdowns (25, 6) in the win but was only need for about 54 yards rushing. Next Week: McAlester (7-1) is traveling to Sapulpa.

The Skinny: Another week and another massive performance for McIntyre, we're just going to keep saying that until he stops dominating. In the 41-36 win over North Bend Central he had 15 carries for 102 yards and four touchdowns along with four tackles (three solo) and two punt returns for 40 total yards. Next Week: Bergan (6-3) is traveling to Malcolm.

The Skinny: Omosigho and Crandall got back on the winning track downing Terrell 36-29. Next Week: Crandall (6-2) is hosting Denison.

The Skinny: Ozaeta and the Wildcats fell to Eastlake 24-0. Ozaeta and the Mount Si offense had trouble getting much going against a quality Eastlake school. Next Week: Mount Si (4-3) is hosting Bothell.

The Skinny: Pettaway and the Lobos got another win as they downed district foe Cy-Park 52-33. Next Week: Langham Creek (4-4) is traveling to Cypress Ranch on Sat., Oct. 29.

The Skinny: IMG and Picciotti had the week off. Next Week: IMG (5-1) is hosting Middletown, Dela.

The Skinny: Due to transfer rules Smothers is not expected to play this year for West Charlotte, who fell to Chambers 30-14. Next Week: West Charlotte (4-5) is traveling to North Mecklenburg.

The Skinny: Spencer and Life Christian ended their season with a 30-16 loss to Cincinnati St. Xavier, 30-16. Next Week: Life Christian ended their season at 3-6.

The Skinny: In limited action Vasek had one tackle and one quarterback hurry as Austin high was trounced by Westlake 70-0. Next Week: Westlake (8-0) is traveling to Bowie on Thu., Oct. 27.

The Skinny: Vickers and Munroe suffered a tough loss on Friday falling to Pensacola Catholic 49-33. Next Week: Munroe (4-4) is hosting North Florida Christian.