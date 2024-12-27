Navy 21, OU 20: Takeaways from the loss

FORT WORTH, Texas — Everything was pointing up for Oklahoma. The offense looked crisp as the Sooners jumped out to a 14-0 lead. The defense looked stout, holding Navy scoreless on its first first three drives. Instead, as the Sooners have all season, they fell apart. Navy scored 21 unanswered points, and the Sooners' late rally fell short. The game, and the season, ended in a 21-20 loss for the Sooners in the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Here's a few takeaways from the win:

Advertisement

Sooners go for the win

Brent Venables decided to roll the dice. The Sooners did what they needed to do. Trailing 21-14 with 1:47 left in the game, the offense went 65 yards in 13 plays. Michael Hawkins found Jake Roberts for a 10-yard drive, cutting the deficit to one point. But instead of kicking the extra point to tie it, Venables opted to leave the offense on the field for a two-point conversion and go for the win, avoiding overtime. However, Hawkins was sacked as the two-point conversion failed. The Sooners failed to get the ensuing onside kick, and Navy was able to kneel the clock out to end the game.

OU's offense collapses after the first quarter

The Sooners looked completely in-sync on the first two drives. The opening possession was methodical and efficient. Behind runs from Gavin Sawchuk and Michael Hawkins, the Sooners marched for 65 yards on nine plays to open the game. Sawchuk capped off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown, his first score of the season. The second drive was much of the same, as the Sooners went 85 yards in six plays. The play was capped off by the highlight of the day for OU, as Michael Hawkins rolled out to the left before scrambling right and finding Zion Kearney for a 57-yard touchdown.

With 5:56 left in the first quarter, the Sooners led 14-0. That was the highpoint of the day. It all went downhill from there. The offense just appeared completely out of sync for the remainder of the game. The first two drives of the second quarter both ended in a turnover on downs. One of those included a fourth-and-1 deep in Navy territory, but Xavier Robinson was tackled short of the sticks. The third drive ended in a three out. The fourth drive ended near midfield after the Sooners struggled with clock management. The second half was a complete collapse for OU's offense. The Sooners racked up just 160 total yards while averaging just 4.1 yards per play after halftime, scoring just once on their final four possessions. The results of the Sooners' second-half drives: Punt, fumble, missed field goal, punt, touchdown. Michael Hawkins completed 28 of 43 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Ivan Carreon led the Sooners' receivers with seven catches for 72 yards. The pass catchers accounted for five drops, officially. Gavin Sawchuk led the running backs with 13 carries for 67 yards.

OU's defense plagued by broken assignments

The Sooners' defense was stout early, particularly against the run. But the cracks in the foundation were there early. On Navy's first drive, Blake Horvath completed a 32-yard pass to a wide open receiver that likely would've ended in a touchdown with a more-accurate pass. Navy narrowly missed on several plays in the first half, though eventually scored late in the second half on an 11-yard run from Alex Tecza. Still, the Sooners held Navy to seven points and 121 total yards in the first half. That included just 66 rushing yards on 3.9 yards per carry. Just like the offense, the defense fell apart in the second half. Late in the second half, with the Midshipman pinned deep, Horvath kept it on a run-pass option and took it 95 yards for a score. It didn't just tie the game at 14-14 — it marked the second longest run OU has ever surrendered in program history.

The Midshipman offense got to their bread and butter in the fourth quarter by controlling the tempo. They opened the fourth quarter with a 12-play drive that lasted over seven minutes of game time, which included picking up a pivotal fourth-and-3 deep in OU territory. Horvath capped off the drive with a six-yard touchdown to give Navy a 21-14 lead with 4:34 left in the game. That proved to be the game-winning touchdown. After halftime, the Midshipman racked up 197 total yards and two scores while averaging 6.8 yards per play.

Up next