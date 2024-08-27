The organization found that the Oklahoma running backs coach impermissibly contacted prospects and their families prior to the permissible time period, according to an agreement released by the Division I Committee on Infractions. The committee also found additional violations were committed by former OU track and field coach Tim Langford .

The NCAA announced Tuesday that DeMarco Murray has been handed a one-game suspension due to a recruiting violation.

According to the NCAA, the violations occurred when Murray impermissibly contacted 17 recruits over a period of 16 months. That contact included "65 impermissible phone calls and 36 impermissible text messages."

Murray indicated he was not aware of the a COVID-19 waiver of recruiting contact rules had expired, per the NCAA. The NCAA's enforcement staff determined that the university had properly educated football coaches on the "applicable rules and the timing of changes to them."

The report included that while head coaches have presumed responsibility for their staff, OU coach Brent Venables will not be handed a suspension.

"Head coaches are presumed responsible for the actions of their staff, and as a result, Venables violated head coach responsibility rules," the NCAA reported. "In this case, however, some of the violations occurred prior to rules changes effective in January 2023 that shifted head coach responsibility rules from a rebuttable presumption to automatic. Because Venables was not personally involved in the violations and demonstrated that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored his staff, Venables rebutted his presumed responsibility for some of the earlier violations."

Langford was found to have directed a female student-athlete to provide some of her scholarship funds to two male student-athletes on the track and field team. Langford, who was named as the program's head coach in 2020, was let go from the program in November 2023.

For the infractions by Murray and Langford, the NCAA has imposed one year of probation and a $5,000 fine against the university.

The ruling will also include several self-imposed restrictions, for the football program, including:

— a prohibition against football staff calling the involved prospects

— a 20% reduction in football recruiting days in spring 2023, a limitation of Murray's 2023 football recruiting days to eight (down from an average of 16.4 per recruiting coach)

— a prohibition from off-campus recruiting for Murray during the 2023 fall evaluation period

— a three-week ban on recruiting correspondence from Dec. 8 2024 to March 31 2025

— a prohibition against unofficial visits during the Sooners' season opener against Temple on Friday.

Murray's suspension will presumably keep him off the sidelines for the Sooners' season opener against Temple, which is set for 6 p.m. on Friday.

The NCAA's full announcement can be read here.

