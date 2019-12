The Sooners are less than two weeks away from National Signing Day and though they spent this week preparing the Big 12 championship game that isn't to say they aren't busy plenty of recruiting anyway. How are things progressing with their key targets, and are two higher on the food chain than the rest? Is a new name emerging on the defensive line and is Oklahoma's highest-rated commitment in jeopardy?

Find out all of this and more in this week's SoonerScoop.

The Sooner Scoop - December 6, 2019