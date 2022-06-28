New Man on the Scene

Oklahoma's offensive line recruiting landed it's second member of the class of 2023 when Snoqualmie (Wash.) Mount Si offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta . The 6-foot-5, 265-pound blocker picked up an offer from the Sooners last Wednesday before pulling the trigger to Oklahoma on Monday. In this commitment breakdown we take a look at a player that Bill Bedenbaugh had identified and taken a shine to quite some time ago.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: For being such a lean tackle, who has so much room to fill out, Ozaeta really is a fun guy to watch finish blocks. He's a guy that uses his explosion and great feet drive to simply bury one defender after another.

Though already mentioned his ability to fire out of his stance and get to the second level is as good as any tackle I've seen in the 2023 class. He really is a top shelf athlete with some nastiness in his game.

Ozaeta will need time to physically grow into his position both in the way of filling out his frame and in the weight room but he's quick with his hands and has decent length to extend to defenders.

From a technical standpoint he is a natural knee bender who does a nice job with both his pad level and squaring up defenders when he gets his hands on them.

There's plenty of tools for Ozaeta but his physical development and continuing to fine-tune his understanding of the position will explain a lot of his future in Norman.

Player Comparison: He reminds me quite a bit of current USC offensive lineman Jonah Monheim.