Oklahoma's talent pool has been a long overlooked group but the upcoming classes from 2022 to 2024 look set to produce plenty of power five caliber prospects. Recently SoonerScoop.com made its way around Oklahoma City to find some of the next stars to be. Take a look at names like Bai Jobe, Cooper Alexander, CJ Simon, Henry Rothwell, Collin Matteson, and Jax Rumsey.