Oklahoma's offer list didn't have any sophomore quarterbacks on it but that changed over the last week with the Sooners extending two offers to promising young quarterbacks. But that wasn't all that happened with the Sooners showing off their national presence in recruiting by offering players in five different states.

What's on Tape: Gilmer has lots of speed but with his long-striding style you almost can't tell just how explosive he is. He also shows nice body control in the air. OU's Chances: Gilmer seems like a player the Sooners could make a run at but they are definitely behind some others who have been involved a bit longer - notably hometown UCLA.

What's on Tape: Kind of a tweener on the edge but has a great first step and uses it to attack the outsider shoulder. He changes direction naturally and can explode in one direction or another. OU's Chances: There is some talk that the usual suspects in the Atlanta area are heavily involved with some talk of Clemson having a real role here.

What's on Tape: Lacey is incredibly interesting as he can release from multiple arm angles and does so with a really quick release. Lacey is a quarterback with an immense ceiling. OU's Chances: The in-state Crimson Tide have offered and are in heavy pursuit but the Sooners will have hopes of getting Lacey to campus soon.

What's on Tape: A guy who plays cornerback with great length but his ball skills and big frame may lead him to safety before long. OU's Chances: If Oklahoma is going to get an official visit eventually they may need to get an unofficial visit this spring.