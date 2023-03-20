The town of Wagoner, Okla. has produced a near unbelievable amount of standouts in recent years but names like Kevin Peterson and Malcolm Rodriguez weren't exactly household recruiting names But the Bulldogs have a pair of prize pupils heading into the 2023 season and the next defensive star could be 2025 defensive end Alex Shieldnight .

Shieldnight was taking part in his firs big event at the Under Armour camp in Dallas earlier this month and admitted that all that transpired was a bit new to him.

"It felt like it went well but obviously I need to improve on it, things I thought I did better than I have before and I have to keep working on," Shieldnight explained.

"There are some drills that I had not done, some stuff I can take to the field and do on my own."

In between that work Shieldnight is setting up some trips this spring to have a look around at some programs that have shown early interest.

"I'm going to OU on March 25 and after OU on April 8 I’m going to go to Kansas State, look around their junior day and then go to Tulsa," he said.

But one school that he hasn't heard from that he happens to have a unique connection to is nearby Arkansas.

"I’m thankful and grateful for all the schools that reach out but my mom went to Arkansas from 1991-95, it would be cool to hear from them," he admitted.

And while Shieldnight had an impressive sophomore season for Wagoner, he also admits that he has big plans for the Bulldogs in 2023.

"My junior year goals are to get 100 tackles, around the 15 sack range, and some strip sacks and get and win state, again," he said.