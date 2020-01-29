NewWave Rewind: Marcus Major
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Their true freshmen seasons are in the books, and now it’s time to reflect on how things went for Oklahoma’s 2019 class.SoonerScoop.com was able to catch up with a bunch of members of #NewWave19 du...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news