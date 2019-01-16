The final Rivals 250 for the 2019 class is in the books, and Oklahoma is well on its way to another top 10 class. The Sooners have four five-star prospects, six in the Rivals 100 and 10 in the Rivals 250 as Lincoln Riley continues to knock it out of the park in recruiting. A look at the 10, plus one target, that could be added to OU’s class.

No. 4 Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove WR Jadon Haselwood Last ranking: No. 4 Highest ranking: No. 3 (Aug. 2018) The story: OU’s most recent signee also ends up being its highest-ranked as well. Haselwood was sensational during his senior season with 53 catches for 1,032 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also returned two interceptions and two punts for touchdowns. He made his announcement public at the All-American Bowl two weeks ago and is already enrolled and going to class. His ranking never really fluctuated outside of the top seven throughout out this process.

No. 11 Allen (Texas) High WR Theo Wease Last ranking: No. 3 Highest ranking: No. 2 (Aug. 2018) The story: Wease’s current ranking is the lowest one he’s had, which tells you how dominant he has been throughout this process. As a senior, Wease had 72 catches for 1,042 yards and 16 touchdowns. Like Haselwood, Wease is also already enrolled and on campus. Wease was so dominant at summer camps that he reached No. 2 overall status heading into his senior season.

No. 13 Phoenix Pinnacle QB Spencer Rattler Last ranking: No. 27 Highest ranking: Current The story: His late-season suspension aside, Rattler was every bit as good as advertised for Phoenix Pinnacle, and the rankings reflect that. Once Rattler entered the Rivals 100, he never looked back and has been steadily climbing the rest of the way. A battle with Bo Nix as the No. 1 overall quarterback for much of the summer has been put to bed with Rattler clearly the top dog for 2019. He threw for 1,863 yards with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

No. 21 Carrollton (Texas) Hebron WR Trejan Bridges Last ranking: No. 17 Highest ranking: No. 17 (Dec. 2018) The story: Whenever you saw Bridges perform, he delivered. Really no other way to describe his rise up the rankings because he doesn’t look big, doesn’t look fast, but he was definitely one of the most consistent players in the nation. Bridges had 58 receptions for 834 yards and 13 touchdowns to go with 433 rushing yards and seven scores and returning two punts for touchdowns. Once he earned five-star status, he never gave anybody a reason to take it away. He is also already on campus.

No. 51 Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland CB Woodi Washington Last ranking: No. 42 Highest ranking: No. 28 (Dec. 2017) The story: Still maybe going a little under the radar about how big of an addition this could end up being for the Sooners. Washington became a huge name to watch following his junior season and was as steady as can be during his state-championship winning senior season. No ties to the OU area, the Sooners winning over Washington was a big-time non-regional victory.

No. 78 Camden (Ark.) Fairview OT Stacey Wilkins Last ranking: No. 61 Highest ranking: No. 56 (Aug. 2018) The story: Wilkins was hovering around the Rivals 250 by spring 2018, and then he took off after a great showing at summer camps. Senior film reflected that, and Wilkins has held his own at multiple postseason all-star games so far. Wilkins becomes just the second Arkansas prospect to pick OU in the last 20 years, with Tre Norwood being the first for the 2017 class.

No. 129 Kahuku (Hawaii) OT Enokk Vimahi (target) Last ranking: No. 160 Highest ranking: Current; No. 129 (June 2018) The story: Have to wait until signing day for this one. Vimahi appeared to be a USC lean, but the Sooners knocked it out of the park for his official visit last weekend. Ohio State is in the running as well to go with Notre Dame. OU lost both of its offensive tackles to early entry for the NFL Draft, meaning numbers are not a problem for OU with Vimahi, who has been a consistent Rivals 250 member.

No. 174 Houston Mayde Creek DE Marcus Stripling Last ranking: No. 173 Highest ranking: No. 16 (Aug. 2017) The story: Seriously, Stripling was once ranked No. 16 overall in the country. If OU can get that player, then no doubt the Sooners landed a big-time steal. Stripling feels like a tough judge if only because he was the bright spot for Mayde Creek, a team that struggled. Stripling picked OU on early signing day and gave the Sooners another Rivals 250 defensive prospect.

No. 200 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei S Jeremiah Criddell Last ranking: No. 133 Highest ranking: No. 54 (June 2018) The story: Criddell was inching closer and closer to five-star status in the summer before falling off a bit after his senior season and all-star performances. That doesn’t matter to OU, and the Sooners excitement was on full display when Criddell picked OU instead of Oregon on early signing day. Remains to be seen whether he’ll be safety or cornerback, but he should make a difference.

No. 218 Sunnyvale (Texas) High OG Marcus Alexander Last ranking: NR Highest ranking: Current The story: A lot of OU signees fell a tad, but there is one heck of a nice story here with Alexander. SoonerScoop.com recruiting editor Josh McCuistion banged the drum for Alexander after watching him in person, and Alexander’s senior film was phenomenal. Another tip of the hat to offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh in finding Alexander when he did.