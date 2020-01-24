Their true freshmen seasons are in the books, and now it’s time to reflect on how things went for Oklahoma’s 2019 class.

SoonerScoop.com was able to catch up with a bunch of members of #NewWave19 during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to get their thoughts.

#NewWave19 rewind – S Jeremiah Criddell

2019 stats: 1 tackle.

Criddell made a nice statement by announcing his commitment to the Sooners live on ESPN U during the early signing period. Some thought he would be headed to Oregon, so it was a mini-surprise that OU won that battle.

Not just because he had been committed to Oregon before. Not just because Oregon is a lot closer to California than OU. But the Sooners, at that time, did not have a defensive coordinator. A lot of trust had to be involved there.

If you’re looking for an immediate impact, you might be quick to say that Criddell’s true freshman season was a major disappointment. He only played in three games and didn’t play after the seventh game of the season, racking up a sole tackle for the season.

That’s not the big picture, though.

“It was really good learning experience,” Criddell said. “Went through a big learning curve, and I’m just going to be able to build off of it. Keep on working hard and giving every single thing I got.”

He’ll be a redshirt freshman and now the door of opportunity is wide open. Fellow 2019 class member defensive back Ty DeArman has transferred to SMU. Fellow 2019 class member defensive back Jamal Morris is being moved to the WILL linebacker position. Starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell should miss the spring with a broken collarbone suffered a week before the Peach Bowl.

In other words, there are a lot of reps to be had, and Criddell will be one of the few healthy ones to take them. If maybe it wasn’t always crystal clear what his position would be or should be, defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch should be able to lock it down now, based on winter workouts and all the reps coming his way.

The game reps weren’t what Criddell had been hoping for in 2019, no doubt. But understands full well how to prepare and how that can help in 2020 and beyond.

“Really just, it shows you that no matter how much work you put in, there’s always more you can do,” Criddell said. “It really comes down to we put in all that work, broke down so many barriers and the seniors gave everything they had.

“Defense, offense, special teams – we all clicked. Came out here, locked in and did everything we had to do. We just have to bounce back next year and get to work.”

Perhaps that was the toughest adjustment for Criddell. There were never any reports of an injury, and as Grinch preached about finding depth in the secondary, Criddell patiently waited for his number to be called.

He made it through. Might not have always been easy, but he fought through it all and can definitely be someone for OU fans to watch in the spring as a redshirt ready to make a splash.

“I mean, regardless of the situation during the game, during the week, I gave everything I had,” Criddell said. “That’s what I’m going to continue to do. I’m not saying this was a bad experience at all or anything like that. I’m just saying I’m going to continue to work hard.”