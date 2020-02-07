Their true freshmen seasons are in the books, and now it’s time to reflect on how things went for Oklahoma’s 2019 class.

SoonerScoop.com was able to catch up with a bunch of members of #NewWave19 during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to get their thoughts.

#NewWave19 rewind – OG Marcus Alexander

2019 stats: N/A (did not play).

This is the only one in the series where the guy never actually played. Some played the full season, some the four-game rule, but Alexander never saw the field.

However, sources told SoonerScoop.com in December that Alexander is someone who did exactly what was needed as a guy going through the redshirt process and that offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh was pleased with Alexander’s development.

At the time of his commitment, Alexander was a middle of the road three-star prospect. By the time the rankings cycle had completed, he was a Rivals 250 member.

But Alexander knew pretty quickly he was bound for a redshirt season and that didn’t bother him one bit.

“It wasn’t tough to accept,” Alexander said. “You just have to get better. That’s part of the process. There are a lot of good players out there, and you have to continue to get better every day.”

If you can accept the redshirt process, then you can make some huge improvements. Head coach Lincoln Riley has said before about if you’re not preparing to play, then the staff can be flexible and the strength and conditioning routine is a lot different.

“I’ve just been working my hardest and working out extra with strength coaches,” Alexander said. “I made some pretty big strides and learned a lot of things. I definitely got better going up against the defensive line every day.”

If ever Alexander has been discouraged, it’s pretty easy to stay positive when being coached by Bedenbaugh.

Even though it was clear that 2019 wasn’t going to be his year in Norman, Alexander said Bedenbaugh never let up. Not one bit.

“He’s a good coach,” Alexander said. “He’s gonna stay on you. He’s someone who expects the most out of every single day. He doesn’t relax any day and doesn’t expect you to relax. He’s the same guy every day. That’s what I like about him, love being coached by him.”

The Peach Bowl week and everything that goes with it was just a taste for Alexander, something he definitely wants to experience once again.

“This has been amazing,” Alexander said. “Being here with the team, in the playoff. This has been everything I expected and more.”