Their true freshmen seasons are in the books, and now it’s time to reflect on how things went for Oklahoma’s 2019 class.

SoonerScoop.com was able to catch up with a bunch of members of #NewWave19 during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to get their thoughts.

#NewWave19 rewind – QB Spencer Rattler

2019 stats: 7-of-11 passing, 81 yards, TD; 3 rushes for 23 yards

Anointed the next big thing before he even stepped foot on campus, all you have to do is look at the Heisman Trophy odds for 2020.

Despite not having started a game, Rattler is the third favorite to take home the award. Let that sink in for a moment.

With spring practice less than a week away, everybody is ready to see what Rattler can do. Still technically in a competition with Tanner Mordecai, according to head coach Lincoln Riley, this is the year everybody has circled for Rattler and his arsenal of weapons to take college football by storm.

“We've been close since our sophomore year, being at camps together and competing on the same teams, going against each other at camps,” said Rattler about working with fellow 2019 class members Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease, Trejan Bridges and Austin Stogner. “It's been a great experience and it's been fun for all of us. We're just ready for our opportunity.”

A five-star recruit for the 2019 class, it was a tougher pill for some OU fans to swallow than Rattler himself that he was going to sit behind Mordecai and Jalen Hurts.