It’s something Oklahoma loves to say every year. The Sooners’ mantra of #WeTooDeep and Next Man Up, and we’ll see that again in the bowl game.

OU is going to be without several significant members of its 2022 team when it takes on No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Head coach Brent Venables confirmed earlier this week that running back Eric Gray, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris will not be playing in the game.

Harrison is leaving school early to enter the NFL Draft, while Morris, Gray and Redmond have accepted Senior Bowl invitations and will be getting ready for that next page of their football career.

As of now, that’s the list of opt-outs for the Sooners. There are still other possibilities, but nobody has come out publicly to say they won’t play just yet.

Already a tough task to beat the Seminoles in Florida, taking a look at some of the guys who are going to have to fill that next man up spot for the Sooners.

RB Eric Gray

Next man up? The easy answer is Marcus Major, but we’re going to go a different route here. Let the freshmen run. Jovantae Barnes cannot redshirt this season because he’s played too many games. On the flip side, it doesn’t matter if Gavin Sawchuk gets 50 carries vs. FSU because it will only be his third game of the season no matter what. He’s guaranteed the redshirt. A healthy Major would be ideal, but if not, let’s see what Barnes and Sawchuk can do together.

OTs Wanya Morris/Anton Harrison

Next man up? We know Tyler Guyton will lock down one of the sides. For the other, it’ll be either Aaryn Parks or Jacob Sexton. Parks has been in the program longer even though he’s still very much an unknown. Sexton, though, could be the future so why not let it start in the present? OU has been high on freshmen linemen Sexton and Jake Taylor. Taylor is still going to have to wait, but Sexton’s moment might start in Orlando.

DL Jalen Redmond

Next man up? Well, we know it won’t be Josh Ellison or Cedric Roberts or Alton Tarber, with all three hitting the portal in the last week. The problem here is there aren’t a lot of young options. You could have Jeffery Johnson close out his OU career strong. Jordan Kelley could continue to build on what he’s been able to do in the last month of the season. With Kelvin Gilliam out and not being sure about Isaiah Coe, maybe the answer here is Gracen Halton? Or making a move with Ethan Downs? It’ll be something to watch in the weeks ahead as to how Todd Bates navigates this situation.



