ago football Edit

Nic Anderson ruled out for Temple, Andrel Anthony will be available

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3h1SWk4TEZiYll3P3NpPTNDN0tRaTlVM2lBYWlTdko/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Oklahoma will be without a key wide receiver for its season opener against Temple on Friday.

Brent Venables announced Wednesday during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference that redshirt sophomore receiver Nic Anderson will not be available against the Owls (6 p.m. Friday, ESPN). Venables last Sunday initially said Anderson's status was "day to day" but the coaching staff has decided to be cautious when it comes to the Sooners' top returning receiver.

Anderson has dealt with lingering issues since the offseason, which caused him to be a limited participant in the spring. He's battled through them enough to be on the field for much of the fall, but it was notable that he was not listed atop the Sooners' depth chart when it was released on Sunday.

Anderson caught 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, cementing himself as a key player in the Sooners' offense.

With Anderson unavailable, the Sooners will likely turn to speedster Brenen Thompson as the starter alongside Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks against the Owls. Thompson played just 30 snaps last season but still turned that into seven receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns, standing out for his speed and quickness on the perimeter.

Thompson emerged as a real weapon during fall camp, with Venables touting his growth as a versatile, do-it-all receiver. He was listed as a co-starter at wide receiver on the depth charter along with Anderson, but now figures to be the standalone starter with Anderson shelved.

Venables also confirmed that Andrel Anthony will play against the Owls. Anthony, who led the Sooners in receiving yards (429) through the first six games last season, hasn't played since suffering a season-ending knee injury against Texas. Anthony was recently medically cleared during fall camp and will now give the Sooners another option on the field.

