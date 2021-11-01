Nicholas Anderson flips to OU
The official flip happened Monday, but in reality, once the visit to Oklahoma was set the countdown was on to the Sooners adding their next piece.
Katy (Texas) High three-star wide receiver Nicholas Anderson made it official, flipping to OU from Oregon with his announcement coming on the heels of his official visit to Norman over the weekend.
Anderson is the younger brother of former OU star running back Rodney Anderson and becomes the third commitment in a month for OU’s #ChampU22 group.
Anderson had been committed to the Ducks since July 1, but if OU ever got serious, you always wondered whether that would last.
Wide receiver recruiting at OU has been some sort of mystery and roller coaster throughout the recent months. OU went from having three stand out guys for 2022 to zero but then adding three for the 2023 class.
The additions for 2023 have been welcomed, but a lot of people were wondering if the Sooners were ever going to throw their hat into the ring for 2022 again.
After months of waiting, OU made its move by having Anderson on campus for OU’s dominant 52-21 victory against Texas.
Anderson’s size is something OU hasn’t had on its roster in a long time and should definitely put him in a position to be successful.
Anderson was originally down to Oregon or Notre Dame, surprising some by picking the Ducks. He really hadn’t shown any desire about second-guessing anything. But the family’s relationship with the Sooners certainly played a role.
Despite the fact Rodney has been gone since after the 2018 season, there is that connection. Anderson proposed to his girlfriend (she said yes) on OU’s videoboard during the Sooners’ win vs. TCU last month.
Rodney was an incredible teammate and player, and the Sooners are definitely hoping Nicholas can have that same type of impact.
Nicholas is now the sole receiver commit for the class. With less than two months to go until early signing period, it remains to be seen if the Sooners will go for more or rely on the transfer portal for some help.