Nicholas Anderson flips to OU

The official flip happened Monday, but in reality, once the visit to Oklahoma was set the countdown was on to the Sooners adding their next piece. Katy (Texas) High three-star wide receiver Nicholas Anderson made it official, flipping to OU from Oregon with his announcement coming on the heels of his official visit to Norman over the weekend. Anderson is the younger brother of former OU star running back Rodney Anderson and becomes the third commitment in a month for OU’s #ChampU22 group.

Anderson had been committed to the Ducks since July 1, but if OU ever got serious, you always wondered whether that would last. Wide receiver recruiting at OU has been some sort of mystery and roller coaster throughout the recent months. OU went from having three stand out guys for 2022 to zero but then adding three for the 2023 class. The additions for 2023 have been welcomed, but a lot of people were wondering if the Sooners were ever going to throw their hat into the ring for 2022 again.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Cb29tZXLwn5S04pqq77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTGluY29sblJpbGV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMaW5j b2xuUmlsZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hTaW1tb25zT1U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoU2ltbW9u c09VPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX0NvYWNo R3VuZHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9VX0NvYWNoR3VuZHk8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2t5c1RoZUxpbWl0V1I/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNreXNUaGVMaW1pdFdSPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUlNkeFAyNGJJZyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1JTZHhQMjRiSWc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmljaG9sYXMgQW5kZXJzb24g KEBuaWNhbmRlcnNvbjAyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L25pY2FuZGVyc29uMDIvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTUyNDk1MDcwNjM2MzE4NzM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK