A man like Nick Saban probably has more stories than he could even begin to tell. Spending 50 years as a football coach at the college and professional level will do that to a man.

I've been lucky enough to hear several of those stories over the years, but there's probably not one that tops the one circulating again after his retirement.

As a college football coach, Saban recruited all over the country and spent the first 15 or so years of his career in the Northeast part of the United States.

During an insider segment with ESPN's Marty Smith, Saban tells an incredible story about a trip he took to Youngstown, Ohio, the birthplace and childhood town of legendary Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops.

Saban was recruiting in Youngstown years ago, as he put it, and was visiting with Bob Stoops' uncle, Bob Stoops (yes, you read that correctly) in a bar. Suddenly, a man with a shotgun burst into the bar, held up the bartender, and then left the premises. The problem is, that Saban and Stoops were so engrossed in their conversation about football schemes and tactics that they never even realized what had happened.