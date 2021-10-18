No.1 is staying home - Gentry picks OU

TULSA, Okla. – It’s hard to imagine the top-ranked recruit in the state of Oklahoma not heading to OU and the Sooners, but that’s been the reality here in recent years.

The Sooners have still done nice work at home, but no doubt there have been a few near-misses that have stung.

This one, however, absolutely did not.

You cannot add Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington’s Gentry Williams to that list. The No. 1-ranked prospect in the state for the 2022 class is staying home, announcing his commitment to the Sooners and the #ChampU22 class Monday afternoon.

“I’m just grateful for this opportunity,” Williams said. “Grateful to have my family here. I’m ready to go to Norman. That’s the next thing.”

OU offered Williams in April 2019. So when they say recruiting is a marathon and not a sprint, these are the types of battles being referenced.

Because even though Williams grew up an OU fan with parents who attended the university, there are few grinds like the recruiting grind.

No matter what, through all the twists and turns, head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coaches Alex Grinch and Roy Manning never flinched. Almost 30 months later, the victory is secured.

“They stayed with me through my process,” Williams said. “Their word didn’t change. They wanted me to be their guy from Day 1. Three years later, I’m still their guy.”