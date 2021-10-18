No.1 is staying home - Gentry picks OU
TULSA, Okla. – It’s hard to imagine the top-ranked recruit in the state of Oklahoma not heading to OU and the Sooners, but that’s been the reality here in recent years.
The Sooners have still done nice work at home, but no doubt there have been a few near-misses that have stung.
This one, however, absolutely did not.
You cannot add Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington’s Gentry Williams to that list. The No. 1-ranked prospect in the state for the 2022 class is staying home, announcing his commitment to the Sooners and the #ChampU22 class Monday afternoon.
“I’m just grateful for this opportunity,” Williams said. “Grateful to have my family here. I’m ready to go to Norman. That’s the next thing.”
OU offered Williams in April 2019. So when they say recruiting is a marathon and not a sprint, these are the types of battles being referenced.
Because even though Williams grew up an OU fan with parents who attended the university, there are few grinds like the recruiting grind.
No matter what, through all the twists and turns, head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coaches Alex Grinch and Roy Manning never flinched. Almost 30 months later, the victory is secured.
“They stayed with me through my process,” Williams said. “Their word didn’t change. They wanted me to be their guy from Day 1. Three years later, I’m still their guy.”
In two of the last three classes, OU didn’t land the top-ranked recruit in the state. And there were times, especially when it came his other finalists in Missouri, USC and Florida, where it was not a guarantee Williams would be heading to Norman.
But he has seen the steady defensive improvement under Grinch. The defense isn’t exactly where all parties involved want it to be. It’s going to be a process, and one Williams isn’t afraid to go through.
Williams said what he’s noticed with the OU defense under Grinch is the effort, the want-to, the things that can’t be coached. It’s there, and it’s only getting stronger.
Booker T. Washington hasn’t been a huge hotbed for OU despite the loads of talent there. You never would have guessed that after the raucous ovation after Williams announced. Taking off a jacket to reveal an OU shirt, putting on an OU hat, and of course, flashing the Horns Down.
It’s what he has known all his life, and he’s not stopping now.
“This is what I grew up loving,” Williams said. “I grew up going to OU games since I can remember. To have this opportunity to wear that crimson red – nothing like it. It’s an opportunity I’m not going to take for granted.
“Growing up in Oklahoma, you’re gonna have a lot of Boomer Sooner fans. But that reaction was amazing.”
Williams told cornerbacks coach Roy Manning first, and then let Riley know after OU’s 52-31 victory against TCU.
“He was definitely excited,” Williams said. “He said he got two wins in one night.”
Williams becomes the second Rivals 100 defensive commitment in a week, joining Lakeland (Fla.) High defensive lineman Gabe Dindy.
His message? #ChampU22 isn’t done on defense and isn’t done with OKPreps.
“Some prospects out there we still want to go get. Get the pieces together,” Williams said. “Chris McClellan. We’re going to get Chris.”
McClellan, ranked No. 103 in the Rivals 250, is from Owasso (Okla.) High, and the Sooners are right there in the thick of things in that battle as well.
Williams is OU’s 16th commitment for the class, the fourth from the state and now has the Sooners No. 8 in the Rivals rankings.