No. 1 WR for 2023 set to announce Sunday

Brandon Inniss, the nation's No. 1 wide receiver for the class of 2023 from Plantation (FL) American Heritage is set to make his college decision Sunday afternoon. His finalists are Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Miami and Oklahoma.

Inniss talked yesterday with Rivals.com about his announcement as he knows who it will be. Did he give any hints as to whether the Sooners are the pick? Check out the YouTube video from Rivals to hear from Inniss himself.

And stay logged in to the Crimson Corner tomorrow around 1pm central time for his announcement.