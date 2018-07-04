Oklahoma is on a three year roll of recruiting that looks set to cap with it's third consecutive top 10 finish in the Rivals class rankings. But their start in the class of 2020 may be the most noticeable of all, particularly after today's commitment from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei Rivals100 cornerback Darion Green-Warren.

The 6-foot, 173-pound Green Warren-announced his decision just moments ago via Twitter and it's a big one for the Sooners in their first commitment from the state of California in what is already looking like another special class.

It’s Time!!!! I’ve been waiting my whole life for this https://t.co/ynrDI3uG1e — Darion Green-Warren (@gogettadarion) July 5, 2018

Green-Warren, the nation's No. 80 overall player, visited Oklahoma on their already near mythological 2018 Red-White weekend and says he left campus with little doubt about his college home. In fact, it sounds like once Oklahoma offered everyone may well have been playing for second place. "I was born and raised in Edmond, Okla. I've always been an Oklahoma fan since watching Jason White and it has always been a dream of mine to play at Oklahoma," Green-Warren said. "(Playing at Oklahoma) is what I worked for and strived for. Once Coach (Kerry) Cooks offered and I came down and saw the school and met coach (Lincoln) Riley and talked it was over. I just needed time to make sure that's what I wanted. "When I was in coach Riley's office and speaking with him and coach Cooks, I knew this is where I wanted to be." But even so, how could Green-Warren, who hasn't yet started his first day of junior school year, be so certain of his choice? "Although I have two years left I never believe in wasting someone's time. And now I can just focus on school and football. I've never been a huge me guy so the marriage is perfect, there was no need to wait. "They love me and I love them." Though such an illustrious recruit heading to Norman from Southern California might seem strange to the uninitiated it's become standard operating procedure for those in the recruiting world. And though Green-Warren is the latest rendition of the story, he is well aware of those preceding him. He also has no intention of being the last.