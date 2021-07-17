No Catching Webb

Oklahoma has landed elite Rivals100 running back offer Treyaun Webb and with the Sooners presence recruiting nationally it's worth taking a look at why Demarco Murray and co. made such a priority out of Webb. Take a look as we break down some of his impressive sophomore tape.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: There is plenty to like here on Webb's tape but there are two aspects that continue to jump out.

The first of the duo is his natural agility and how that leads to him moving laterally with real explosion. On one cut after another he moves from side to side or gives a defender a dead leg before changing his path to the end zone. He's the definition of a back that is going to force problems in open space as such it's hard not to think of him catching swing passes on the perimeter.

Of course none of that is meaningful if Webb's vision didn't make it possible to see things before they happen and use that lateral agility to set up down field blockers and find open ground.

A little aspect that won't get much love? Webb's willingness to work as a blocker and help his teammates get their opportunities for big plays.

Webb will need to continue to develop his frame as he's still very light and lean at the moment but he's got a natural feel for running in space and finds his way through traffic naturally and easily.

Player Comparison: The guy I keep coming back to as I watch is former Sooner, and eventual Georgia Tech and Dallas Cowboy running back Tashard Choice.



