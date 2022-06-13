No Rest For McIntyre
Oklahoma's commitment list has been one of the most interesting in the country to follow, that is largely due to several months of feeling that the Sooners could be on the verge of a huge summer. O...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news