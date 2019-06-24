Norman Becoming OLU?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
After sending four offensive linemen to the 2018 NFL Draft there's a reputation starting to build when it comes to Bill Bedenbaugh and the Sooners offensive line.
(SPECIAL PROMO: Premium access free trial until fall football camp! Get more free time after first payment! CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS (Promo Code: Boomer2019)
SoonerScoop.com's Josh McCuistion caught up with Rivals250 offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil Monday at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge Media Day talking on his recent trip to Norman and where the Sooners stand.