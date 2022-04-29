Northweather commits to OU

With all the talk about the transfer portal, especially during the spring, there is still another way to build a roster the old-fashioned way through high school recruiting in basketball.

Oklahoma basketball has done just that in landing Jefferson City (Mo.) Blair Oaks forward Luke Northweather. The rising senior picked the Sooners on Friday afternoon over Missouri and Wisconsin.

Northweather had a monster senior season to put himself on the radar for several Power 5 programs. In earning the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year honors, he averaged more than 29 points and 11 rebounds per game.