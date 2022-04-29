Northweather commits to OU
With all the talk about the transfer portal, especially during the spring, there is still another way to build a roster the old-fashioned way through high school recruiting in basketball.
Oklahoma basketball has done just that in landing Jefferson City (Mo.) Blair Oaks forward Luke Northweather. The rising senior picked the Sooners on Friday afternoon over Missouri and Wisconsin.
Northweather had a monster senior season to put himself on the radar for several Power 5 programs. In earning the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year honors, he averaged more than 29 points and 11 rebounds per game.
He visited OU last weekend and was offered. The Sooners had to withstand attempts this week from the Tigers and Badgers to win the battle.
Either through graduation or the transfer portal, it was pretty obvious the Sooners had to find at least one answer in the post. Northweather is a key piece in that regard, in someone who can develop in Norman and become a key piece down the road.
Northweather becomes the fourth member of OU’s 2022 class, joining signed prospects Benny Schroeder, Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh.
The Sooners now have three open scholarship spots left, and Moser and staff have been working the portal like crazy to complete the roster