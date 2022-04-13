Notebook: A 'Major' improvement coming

Major has been battling a lower body injury this spring, but between him and Eric Gray , it feels like OU should have another potent one-two punch in the backfield.

“Obviously was extremely disappointed. I think both sides were. But he handled it like a man. His opportunity came, and I think he took advantage of it. He’s a guy we’re looking forward to him finally getting on the field and obviously doing some great things for us.”

“From a mental standpoint, it was very tough. With him, he’s a great kid. Always does the right thing,” running backs coach DeMarco Murray said. “Kind of fell into a hole, so to speak, but he handled it the right way. Stayed in contact with us, stayed in contact with the team, practiced, didn’t miss a practice.

Now mentally in a great place and making those strides academically, 2022 feels like it has to be the year for Major to make his mark.

After being ineligible for the first part of the season, Major was cleared the day before OU-Texas. You thought it might be the start of something. It really wasn’t, though. He only had five carries for the season before getting some more reps in Alamo Bowl win vs. Oregon.

Another season and what felt like another missed opportunity for Oklahoma running back Marcus Major. He’s entering his fourth year in the program, but his true freshman season (2019) and 2021 both were not what he planned.

Schmidty built

It still remains to be seen how the offensive line is going to shake out, but one noticeable change coming to the offseason was the return of Jerry Schmidt leading the strength and conditioning program.

Early returns say the winter workouts went very well for the offensive line, but it’ll be about building off of that into summer to see just how big of a leap they can make.

“It's been pretty big. He's been great at getting us stronger but also our mindset and the stuff that's not physical,” offensive tackle Anton Harrison said. “He's been big on us being more together. After lifts we go and do stuff as a unit, more unit stuff and less individual stuff."

“It was something that I feel like we always needed to do more. It's just something that we never really were big on. I feel like it's changing now with the coaching change. The unit is being more together, more focused and on point.”

Harrison is one of the more experienced tackles in the group and said he has been trying to be more vocal and been encourage to speak out and be that guy more often.

Cali connection

If anybody knows what offensive guard McKade Mettauer is going through, it’s fellow offensive guard Chris Murray.

Mettauer transferred in from Cal in the winter, just like Murray did the same from UCLA a couple of years ago.

Even before Mettauer arrived in Norman, he reached out to Murray to get a feel of everything and whether OU was something Mettauer should even consider.

“He’s a California guy,” Murray said. “Before him coming here, he actually tapped in with me and I encouraged him to come here and encouraged him to come compete for a spot because here at Oklahoma, it’s the best that are going to play.

“I told him, let him know that there’s always going to be some people in front of him but that if he came in here and worked hard that he would have a chance to play. That’s how coach Bedenbaugh works. That’s what he’s done. He’s come in here and he’s just put his head down and worked.”

There’s a lot of versatility between the two, but it does appear like Mettauer and Murray have been doing what’s necessary during the first month of spring.

Barnes hungry for more

The lack of scholarship running backs opens the door for someone like true freshman Jovantae Barnes to step right in and attempt to do something.

Barnes was recruited by DeMarco Murray for nearly three years, dating back to Murray’s coaching days at Arizona.

The mid-year enrollee has been everything OU had hoped for in his first months.

“He's a great athlete. He's a really good athlete,” Murray said. “He's strong, he's powerful, but you know, you think about a young kid, you always wonder how mature he is and the mindset and can he handle playing as a freshman.

“He's put himself in a great situation since January to have that opportunity if he continues to work hard, continue to grasp the offense and just stay physical.”

That’s what Murray stressed. As good as Barnes has been in winter workouts and spring ball, it’s Barnes’ mindset from that point that will help determine where he goes from there.

“He's going to want more, because he's going to feel like he's just now scratching the surface,” Murray said. “He's finally understanding the play calls and the concepts of things but we're excited to have him on the team.”

Murray ready to anchor

Chris Murray admitted there was a part of him that explored the NFL Draft option, but after talking with offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and thinking things through, he opted to return.

It’s the best for Murray. It’s the best for OU. Give it one more season and leave it all out there.

It almost feels like things are back to normal for Murray. COVID is still there, but a lot of things have returned to their routine. There is no transfer waiver he has to deal with. It’s football, and that’s something he can handle.

“I feel like I’ll be good wherever they need me to help the team,” Murray said. “I feel like going forward, here right now, I have so much trust in coach Bedenbaugh. Growing trust in coach Venables. I’m comfortable wherever he puts me.

“He’s a great coach. He’s made it a thing for us to be versatile. So being at center, being at left guard, being a right guard while I’m here, it’s equipped me for here and forever and whatever challenges I meet this season. I’m going to be ready for where they need to put me inside.”



