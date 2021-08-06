Notebook: All eyes toward OL
There are so many reasons to be excited about Oklahoma’s 2021 football season, but there are definitely a couple of question marks.
Questions that have answers, for sure, but it’s about finding them and how quickly head coach Lincoln Riley and staff can make that happen.
It really starts with the offensive line. In particular, the center and tackle positions. Again, there are a lot of names who could end up being the guy. What you’re wondering is will any of that work itself out in the next four weeks as OU begins preseason practice Friday.
After Creed Humphrey anchored the charge at center the last three seasons, it’s time for someone else. Andrew Raym and Chris Murray feel like the favorites, but that’s what camp is for.
“One, we put a lot on that position mentally. We really rely on that position to have us in the right calls and to be able to handle all that we do,” said Riley at OU media day Thursday. “We do a lot offensively compared to most places. We're pretty demanding there. I don't think it's a coincidence looking back, I think just about every center who's played for us is in the NFL or has coached for us. It's not a coincidence. It's a big position and we're gonna look at several guys.”
Riley mentioned Ian McIver and Nate Anderson as other names to watch at the spot as well.
There’s a strong feeling that one of the tackle positions is locked up with sophomore Anton Harrison pulling away from the rest of the pack.
Wanya Morris, maybe? Another interesting part of the discussion is the versatility of guys being able to play guard and center and the options that will give Riley and Bill Bedenbaugh going forward.
“Tyrese played some tackle this spring before he got hurt and was really doing well,” Riley said. “Swenson's got the ability to play just about anywhere on the offensive line. We're gonna take a good, hard look at everybody. A lot of great combinations. I'm encouraged by the summer that we had there and it's gonna be our job to find the best five.”
Time is now for Criddell…
There were rave reviews about nickelback Jeremiah Criddell throughout the spring, but it felt like an incomplete in some eyes because we didn’t get to see him perform in the spring game.
Fast forward four months, and it’s still incredibly positive when it comes to Criddell’s progress and his potential to take that next step.
“He's a young guy that came in as a talented player,” Riley said. “We knew that. He's been a hard worker from day one. Like several guys on our team, you see the wires starting to connect. You really see him starting to get in a good place physically, get in a good place mentally.
“He's confident in how hard he's worked on his body, the job he's done learning our defense. He's just steadily improved himself in all areas and you just see it starting to show up on the field and show up consistently. He's a very hard worker. It's important to him. You typically get his best every day and for a young player, that's how you improve.
His consistency is paying off, Riley said. For someone who has been a huge team-first guy since arriving in 2019, this is the moment for Criddell.
And the time is now for Wease, Haselwood
In general, you should expect to see a lot of 2019 class members make that leap this season. If Criddell is an easy one to circle defensively, then wide receivers Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood are just as applicable offensively.
To start, well, they’re both healthy at the same time. Wease missed the spring but has returned. Haselwood is completely recovered from his knee injury from almost 18 months ago.
They were expected to set records and set a standard, this season is their best chance to make their mark.
“You feel like the table's set for them,” Riley said. “I give the two kids credit. They've worked hard. They really have. I think they sense the opportunity that they have right now. You can kinda feel some things starting to line up for these guys and now they've gotta go do it. Everything I've seen from those two to this point, I'll be surprised if they don't.”
Welcome back, Mr. West
Before Riley even took questions, he did announce that receiver Tre West has returned to the team. A true freshman in 2020, West saw some time on the field and looked like someone who might have been able to make some noise in 2021.
West entered the transfer portal in the winter, and Riley explained what was going on and that he’s welcomed back with open arms.
“He dealt with some personal things this spring but he'll be back with us and ready to go, so excited to have him back in the program,” Riley said. “Did some nice things for us last year on the field so excited to have Tre back.”
COVID-19 is not over
Although you talk to coaches and players and get a feeling COVID-19 isn’t this huge cloud hanging over their head right now, it doesn’t mean they’re out of the woods yet.
Riley wouldn’t go in-depth as to what the precautions would be for a vaccinated member of the program versus an unvaccinated member, but he did make it clear there would be some differences.
“We all felt like this was over, or close to being over, and it's not over,” Riley said. “We are taking a lot of precautions. They're different for our vaccinated versus our unvaccinated players. I commend our team. I think we've done a great job up to this point of getting a high, high percentage of our building vaccinated so we're in a good place there, but at the same time, it's gonna be a factor this season, just like last year. It's gonna be something we have to overcome. We're certainly not taking it lightly right now.”