Notebook: All eyes toward OL

There are so many reasons to be excited about Oklahoma’s 2021 football season, but there are definitely a couple of question marks.

Questions that have answers, for sure, but it’s about finding them and how quickly head coach Lincoln Riley and staff can make that happen.

It really starts with the offensive line. In particular, the center and tackle positions. Again, there are a lot of names who could end up being the guy. What you’re wondering is will any of that work itself out in the next four weeks as OU begins preseason practice Friday.

After Creed Humphrey anchored the charge at center the last three seasons, it’s time for someone else. Andrew Raym and Chris Murray feel like the favorites, but that’s what camp is for.

“One, we put a lot on that position mentally. We really rely on that position to have us in the right calls and to be able to handle all that we do,” said Riley at OU media day Thursday. “We do a lot offensively compared to most places. We're pretty demanding there. I don't think it's a coincidence looking back, I think just about every center who's played for us is in the NFL or has coached for us. It's not a coincidence. It's a big position and we're gonna look at several guys.”

Riley mentioned Ian McIver and Nate Anderson as other names to watch at the spot as well.

There’s a strong feeling that one of the tackle positions is locked up with sophomore Anton Harrison pulling away from the rest of the pack.

Wanya Morris, maybe? Another interesting part of the discussion is the versatility of guys being able to play guard and center and the options that will give Riley and Bill Bedenbaugh going forward.

“Tyrese played some tackle this spring before he got hurt and was really doing well,” Riley said. “Swenson's got the ability to play just about anywhere on the offensive line. We're gonna take a good, hard look at everybody. A lot of great combinations. I'm encouraged by the summer that we had there and it's gonna be our job to find the best five.”