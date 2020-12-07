Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said assistant Shane Beamer will stay with the Sooners through at least the Big 12 championship game before leaving for South Carolina.

Beamer was officially announced as the Gamecocks’ new head coach Sunday afternoon and is expected to return to Norman on Monday afternoon.

“It's a great thing when people in your organization get a chance to move on to new and great opportunities,” said Riley on the Big 12 teleconference. “I'm very excited for him and appreciate all that he's done.”

Beamer has been crucial for OU’s development on the field and on the recruiting trail. While he will continue to deal with the 2020 Sooners, Riley said Beamer will no longer be involved in recruiting future players to OU. Any time for recruiting will be squarely about South Carolina.

In years past, when an assistant leaves, we’ve seen a coach added so that they could go on the road and recruit. But with 2020 being the COVID-19 year, not much of a point to doing something like that.

“With the fact that we can't travel anywhere – that would be a factor if we were traveling to see these people, we would activate somebody – but in this case, we'll use the staff that we have and everything is going to be done virtually,” Riley said. “I don't anticipate much of a difference.”