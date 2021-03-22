There aren’t a lot of changes for Oklahoma defensively when it comes to the line and linebackers. A lot of the same names you heard in 2020 will once again pop up in 2021. The secondary, though, is a different story. Whether it’s the NFL Draft for guys like Tre Brown and Tre Norwood or the transfer portal for Brendan Radley-Hiles, there are chances galore for guys to make their mark. One to circle, at least early, appears to be Jeremiah Criddell. Head coach Lincoln Riley raved about Criddell last week, and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was singing the praises for Criddell as well as OU began spring practice Monday. “Jeremiah is one of those guys … I look back at the entirety of my career and I think back to guys who made a big jump from year one to year two – and that may not show up on Saturdays quite yet,” Grinch said. “But I don’t know if there’s anybody I’ve been around that’s made a bigger jump between that first year and second year, really swimming the first year and the second year, all of the sudden you are saying wait a second, if he can make that same jump, now we got one.” Grinch is right as Criddell’s on-field numbers weren’t massive in 2020, but he started to get more time and you can assume that meant a lot more practice reps as well. With a normal as can be offseason in terms of conditioning, Criddell will have his chances to show why he needs to be a starter. “That’s the challenge to him. I think he’s had a really good off-season from a physical standpoint, athletic standpoint, those numbers continue to increase. From a mental aptitude standpoint, he understands the defense and understands the things he’s being asked to do. There’s no reason he can’t make that jump. That’s the challenge to me as his position coach and obviously, for him, individually to do those things.”

Harrington on the rise Another name in the secondary that has a lot of OU fans excited is Justin Harrington. Unable to play in 2020 because of a knee injury, Harrington is someone who fits the mold of what Grinch has been searching for at defensive back. Harrington, Grinch said, had been dealing with this knee injury for years and years, and now is as good a time as any to see what he brings to the table. “I compare him right now to where Tre Norwood was a year ago at this time, playing defensive back with a knee brace on,” Grinch said. “There’s a reason we don’t put them on those guys. From an off-season standpoint, he’s done a tremendous job. You see the movement. He’s a guy we are awfully excited about. “He’s doing some corner work for us right now. I think it could be a real good spot for him. We’ll see how the depth shakes out in the end. He does have position flexibility that way. I think a guy … I don’t think we can expect him to be further along in the process to where he’s at right now, considering joining us in the fall and immediately going into surgery.” Harrington is another guy who can play multiple spots in the secondary.

Bowman question answered? A nice running joke through the signing day process was about signee Billy Bowman. A star at Denton (Texas) Ryan, the question was offense or defense, with Grinch and receivers coach Dennis Simmons both making their respective pitches. The roster came out last week with quarterback Micah Bowens wearing No. 5, and Bowman wearing No. 5. So the winner? Grinch. “I think a lot of it stems from opportunity, a place where we could get him on the field and get him a bunch of work,” Grinch said. “We felt like, as a guy coming in as a mid-year, it made some sense that way. My hope would be that it ends there in terms of the conversation. “We are trying him a little bit at nickel right now, kind of the nickel-safety role which could be good for him right now. We’ll see how it goes. He’s a young guy that just finished his first college football practice when he should be a high school senior. We’re excited about Billy.” Bowman could still see more time, especially on special teams, but it does appear as though OU is hoping the secondary is his answer instead of receiver.