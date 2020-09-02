SoonerScoop - Notebook: Defensive tackle in focus

Even before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one of the biggest questions heading into the 2020 season for Oklahoma was going to be defensive tackle.

Losing Neville Gallimore, Marquise Overton and Dillon Faamatau saw a position of strength in 2019 turn into a giant shrug about this year.

When you add in losing spring because of COVID-19, it just hammers it home even more how big of a spot it is for the Sooners to find fast answers.

One of the guys being looked upon in Perrion Winfrey. The junior college transfer arrived in January but never really received that boost for showing up early once everything shut down.

Less than two weeks from the season opener, defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux is about to find out quickly who has made the necessary adjustments.

“You know, with junior college guys and particularly being a January enrollee, you hope to get to spring ball and transition from that JUCO mentality to now being a Sooner,” said Thibodeaux in a Zoom call Wednesday. “And he didn’t get that with spring being canceled.

“You can tell, 6-4, 295, he’s long, he’s athletic and he can do it. He’s got to do it on gamedays but he’s forming good habits in the midst of a pandemic so I’m proud of him. He’s got work to do like everybody else but you can see that the skills are there.”

Running back is a spot with a lot of potential and not a lot of in-game experience. You could say the same about defensive tackle.

No question OU is excited about what Winfrey and other guys brings to the table. But it can’t be about potential, narrative has to change to production.

“I look at a guy like Kori Roberson, he's done a pretty good job for us,” Thibodeaux said. “He's grown. He's taken advantage of his reps. You look at a guy like Jordan Kelley, he's been part of the program. He's grown and you see that, which adds to our depth. Perrion Winfrey, when everything's on he can do it. He can do it at a really high level.

“Josh Ellison, he's doing some good stuff. Isaiah Thomas has kind of swung back and forth. Due to the scheme, it allows him to be really active and penetrate gaps. He's really done some good things for us.”