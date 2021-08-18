Notebook: Experience, depth at ILB

There are a lot of statistical signs you can point toward when trying to illustrate how different the Oklahoma defense has been in the last couple of seasons. If you’re looking at a position room, though, no better place to start than with Brian Odom and the inside linebackers. There have been gains made at every line of defense during Alex Grinch’s time as defensive coordinator, but it’s hard to comprehend just how quickly the inside backers went from having one or two names and no depth to now a legitimate six or seven guys who can and will get snaps. Preseason camp buzz is usually around the newcomers, but the foundation of the group is in the trio of DaShaun White, Brian Asamoah and David Ugwoegbu. Those are the three that carried the day in 2020 and more is expected of them heading into this season. “We’ve put a huge stock on their physical development throughout the offseason,” Odom said. “They should look different. They should play different. They should play faster. And if they’re not, we ain’t got the right guys in there. And like I said, those three guys are some of the guys that’s been in the fire. “Those guys have been in it, so we’ve got higher expectations for them and they need to go produce, which I’ve got every bit of confidence that they will. They’re growth, those three in particular, they’re growth and their maturity level, their confidence, the way they carry themselves has been really good.” There isn’t a lack of young guys, though. Between Shane Whitter and Danny Stutsman, you can see how the future of the room is in very good hands. Stutsman, despite not being a mid-year enrollee, has made tremendous strides in his two months in Norman. “The thing you start seeing right now is his willingness,” Odom said. “He plays fearless. He's a willing guy. He runs around. He runs fast. He pursues to the ball. He's got closing speed. He's done a great job of absorbing the defense, being able to play MIKE and WILL, which, that provides him an opportunity to get on the field.”

Rolling with the running back punches A dream job opportunity for running backs coach DeMarco Murray, but it has been one heck of a roller coaster since taking over after the 2019 season. Things out of his control, between transfers, NFL Draft, dismissals and portal additions, nothing else Murray can do except adjust to it all. “Obviously, everyone is dealing with the same thing,” Murray said. “You can’t make excuses. You have to go in and roll with the punches, so to speak. Going into my second year here and third year overall, you are still constantly learning rules and things of that nature. “I’m happy to be back in person with our guys. It’s been a great transition from year one to year two and with the group of coaches that you have here, where you can constantly learn from those guys, especially on the offensive side. You just have to get the job done.” A room that in the spring featured names like Seth McGowan and Mikey Henderson now sees someone like LSU transfer Tre Bradford playing a potentially big role. Head coach Lincoln Riley has been quick to say he feels like he has two starters in Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray, and Murray didn’t dispute that. So for OU, it’s beyond those two and guys like Marcus Major and Bradford. Starting with Major. “He made huge leaps individually last year throughout practice and you can probably see it the last six or seven weeks of the season, he’s probably practicing better than anyone,” Murray said. “He’s a young guy. Obviously, he didn’t get a ton of reps last year. But he’s a guy who has been around a while and he knows the system. His development – especially last year since I’ve been here – has been increasing and he’s done a good job for us. Bradford only arrived at OU in the summer, but Murray was quick to say they believe Bradford absolutely can and will contribute to the Sooners this season. “His versatility is extremely, extremely important for a room. He does some things that the other guys can't do,” Murray said. “So, you know, he's continuing to learn. And once again, he's only been here for about two months. So this offense – he has to pick up the offense and continue to study, which he's doing. He's done a great job at that. And he's made a lot of good plays for us. “He's really, really good with the ball in his hands. And he has to just kind of put it all together. And he's heading in that direction. We've just got to continue to get him reps and things of that nature. But he's a good kid and works tail off and he always wants to get reps.”

Harrington a cornerback Might be time to put this question to bed. Despite his size feeling like he’s a safety, Justin Harrington has been a cornerback from the first day for the Sooners. Nothing has changed, and he’s only getting better, said cornerbacks coach Roy Manning. “He’s been corner exclusively since he’s been here,” Manning said. “From day one, he’s been a corner… He’s really been exciting to watch for me and for him personally. He’s been sitting around a year waiting to get back out there. He’s a corner all the way and has done a really, really good job. Excited about him and what he’s going to do for us this season.” Fully healthy, there were some thoughts from OU fans about whether Harrington would now make the move to another spot. It appears that won’t be the case.