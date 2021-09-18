Notebook: Field, Coe create some 'Sooner Magic'

There are going to be a lot of plays for Oklahoma where the coaches and the players would have loved to get them back or have better execution.

But for every uneven play, there were some massive positive responses to show the Sooners are indeed making strides.

No play epitomized that more than Isaiah Coe blocking an extra point that Pat Fields returned 100 yards for a two-point conversion for the Sooners in a 23-16 win against visiting Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. The teams were meeting for the first time since the 2010 Big 12 championship and the afternoon was commemorating the 50th Anniversary of The Game of the Century.

Only fitting with the rivalry to have a little “Sooner Magic” involved. That might be going a little too far, but it was a massive play that turned a potential 14-10 advantage for OU to 16-9 heading into the fourth quarter.

“It was a huge play. That goes back to our mentality,” head coach Lincoln riley said. “That’s a sign of our mentality growing as a football team. Some people think, ‘A little extra point. Big deal.’ How many do you see take that play off? And all of a sudden we flip that and instead of being a four-point game it’s a seven-point game. It was a huge play, great job by our guys down the field not getting a penalty.”

Coe was able to come up the middle and get the block, and the ball flew into Fields’ hands in the end zone. He took off down the sideline, and he had a convoy of OU blockers to help him find the end zone.

“I was just the extra guy checking for fakes, and then I see the ball blocked,” Fields said. “It went up in the air and then (claps hands). I kinda just had to hit it, and then Coach (Bennie) Wylie and Coach (Jamar) Cain, they always track our speed because we always have GPSs. So, every single week we're competing for who has the fastest in-game time. So, whenever I have the ball, I'm trying to go 23 miles an hour.”

It was the first blocked extra point returned for two-point for OU since 2014 (Zack Sanchez at TCU).

Graham did what?!?!

If you saw it, you know, right? Cornerback D.J. Graham had one of the most ridiculous, dazzling interceptions you’re ever going to see.

Nebraska faced a fourth-and-17 at the OU 24 yard line, and Adrian Martinez was trying to make something magical happen.