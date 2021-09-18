Notebook: Field, Coe create some 'Sooner Magic'
There are going to be a lot of plays for Oklahoma where the coaches and the players would have loved to get them back or have better execution.
But for every uneven play, there were some massive positive responses to show the Sooners are indeed making strides.
No play epitomized that more than Isaiah Coe blocking an extra point that Pat Fields returned 100 yards for a two-point conversion for the Sooners in a 23-16 win against visiting Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. The teams were meeting for the first time since the 2010 Big 12 championship and the afternoon was commemorating the 50th Anniversary of The Game of the Century.
Only fitting with the rivalry to have a little “Sooner Magic” involved. That might be going a little too far, but it was a massive play that turned a potential 14-10 advantage for OU to 16-9 heading into the fourth quarter.
“It was a huge play. That goes back to our mentality,” head coach Lincoln riley said. “That’s a sign of our mentality growing as a football team. Some people think, ‘A little extra point. Big deal.’ How many do you see take that play off? And all of a sudden we flip that and instead of being a four-point game it’s a seven-point game. It was a huge play, great job by our guys down the field not getting a penalty.”
Coe was able to come up the middle and get the block, and the ball flew into Fields’ hands in the end zone. He took off down the sideline, and he had a convoy of OU blockers to help him find the end zone.
“I was just the extra guy checking for fakes, and then I see the ball blocked,” Fields said. “It went up in the air and then (claps hands). I kinda just had to hit it, and then Coach (Bennie) Wylie and Coach (Jamar) Cain, they always track our speed because we always have GPSs. So, every single week we're competing for who has the fastest in-game time. So, whenever I have the ball, I'm trying to go 23 miles an hour.”
It was the first blocked extra point returned for two-point for OU since 2014 (Zack Sanchez at TCU).
Graham did what?!?!
If you saw it, you know, right? Cornerback D.J. Graham had one of the most ridiculous, dazzling interceptions you’re ever going to see.
Nebraska faced a fourth-and-17 at the OU 24 yard line, and Adrian Martinez was trying to make something magical happen.
Instead, it was Graham with a one-handed pick.
“I knew, like for the past couple of plays, they had been doing hard-inside release, hard-inside release,” Graham said. “I knew they had been running a lot of deep-over routes. And it was fourth-and-17, I was contemplating on stepping off or pressing. I decided to press. I committed to the inside release. He threw a pass up, and you know, it just happened. I can’t really explain it. I just tried to catch it.”
OU’s offense was unable to capitalize on the interception, but it’s still one heck of an effort. And if any play is remembered from this game for years to come, it’s this one.
Very reminiscent of the non-catch of CeeDee Lamb in 2018 vs. UCLA. Except this one for Graham, well, it actually counted.
Rattler checks another learning box
No, it wasn’t a Heisman-worthy effort from quarterback Spencer Rattler, but it was another opportunity to learn and still get the victory.
Nothing from Rattler felt like it stood out, completing 24 of 34 passes for 214 yards and accounting for two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing).
It’s not normal to see OU average less than 10 yards per completion, and OU didn’t have an offensive play go for more than 23 yards all game.
“I think Spencer has handled it well. He has practiced his tail off,” Riley said. “He’s getting better as a player. I don’t think he would have handled today the same way a year ago, just the way the game unfolded. Playing quarterback is about learning to win. He’s learning to win in different ways and getting better.”
If there was a positive, it’s the second week in a row Rattler and the offense have played turnover-free football. Didn’t always execute, but never shot themselves in the foot, either.
Raym gets the running game going
Are we closer toward knowing what the offensive line is going to look like for the Sooners? Maybe, maybe not. But this was the game for Andrew Raym to show what he could do at center.
Robert Congel started, but Raym was inserted at the position for the third series of the game and never came back out.
“I don’t know if you can say taking over the center job. We ended up playing him a little bit more today, we knew we were gonna play both of them,” Riley said. “So we’ll watch the tape. Not anything Rob Congel did bad. He’s playing well.
“We knew we wanted to play Andrew some as well. It's pretty close between those guys. We'll let them continue to battle and obviously just got to see the tape to be able to have an idea of the way those guys played.”
Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks combined for 29 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown. Gray went for 84 yards on 15 attempts, Brooks 75 yards on 14 rushes and the touchdown.
OU wounded in the secondary
Knew going into the game, the Sooners might be a bit undermanned in the secondary. Sure enough, starters Woodi Washington and Billy Bowman were not available to play.
It led to starting appearances for Jaden Davis, D.J. Graham and Justin Broiles.
“I think it kind of just speaks to the university,” safety Pat Fields said. “Not to be arrogant but we're a top, premier football team. We're one of the best college football teams in history. And the depth and the players and the talent that we have in the room from coaching to administration to players is like evident. So, it's like one guy down next man up, and it's like no drop-off.”
OU was also without linebacker Danny Stutsman and wide receivers Brian Darby and Theo Wease.