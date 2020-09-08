There are things you learn with Lincoln Riley as Oklahoma’s head coach. He’s rarely, if ever, going to confirm injuries or give a timetable of when somebody will return.

Now in the era of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we found out Tuesday afternoon OU football will no longer release its specific COVID-19 numbers.

The program had been incredibly transparent since arriving back on campus July 1, but with the season opener just days away, the tone has changed.

“As far as active cases I think we're to the point now where we're playing games, and obviously any active case or contact trace is going to have game repercussions and so just like we would with an injury, we're not gonna — we’ve just made the decision to not broadcast that,” said Riley in a Zoom call. “I know we've been probably the most transparent school in the country up until then, but you don't want to give your team a competitive disadvantage so we're not going to do that.”

The COVID-19 numbers will still be released by OU, and there’s no doubt the football program will be included in the university’s overall numbers. But for the last two months, the OU athletics department had been breaking things down by football and men’s and women’s basketball to give a fully transparent look at each program.

That won’t be the situation anymore, concerning positive cases and active cases.

Coinciding with that, Riley did not confirm nor deny reports that Jalen Redmond has decided to opt-out for the 2020 season. Riley said a couple of weeks ago, when the topic was Kennedy Brooks, that Riley has chosen to let the individual player handle any such announcement.

As of now, Redmond and Brooks are the only two members reported to have chosen the opt-out option.