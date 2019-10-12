Notebook – Hurts: ‘OU DNA in me’
DALLAS – For Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, it has been about keeping the main thing the main thing. And even though he has experienced just about everything there is in college football, Saturd...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news