SoonerScoop - Notebook: Isaiah Thomas turns the tables

Notebook: Isaiah Thomas turns the tables
ARLINGTON, Texas – We almost went through six hours of a Zoom call in preparation for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Oklahoma and Florida with zero shots being fired.
Then it happened when Gators linebacker James Houston remarked how OU is good, but the Sooners aren’t SEC and not Florida.
OU remembered.
The Sooners defense set the tone early and often en route to a 55-20 dismantling of the seventh-ranked Gators on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium.
To the victors, yep, go the spoils.
“Florida, they were a good matchup, but they aren't the Big 12,” defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas said. “They are not the Oklahoma Sooners. So we definitely take pride in who we are and what we do. And I'm with these boys 100 percent behind them and I know they're behind me. So I'm riding with 'em.”
Despite Florida’s four-best receivers opting out or not being able to play because of COVID-19/contact tracing, this was still going to be a huge test for the Sooners defense.
Florida came into the game ranked No. 9 overall in the country, averaging more than 508 yards per game. The Gators got their yards, but they had to earn them and had plenty of mistakes along the way.
It started when Tre Norwood picked off Heisman finalist Kyle Trask and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown and things never let up as Trask was intercepted two more times (Brian Asamoah, Woodi Washington) in the first quarter.
The OU defense that was once the laughingstock of the program has almost become the strength. OU didn’t allow more than 21 points from November on. As Alex Grinch’s guys found their groove, and in the biggest moments, they came up huge.
Takeaways equal victory, and OU came up with three interceptions to earn the Big 12 title. Then three more to pave the way to the Cotton Bowl beatdown.
The story heading into the game was the offensive firepower opting out for the Gators, but that wasn’t OU’s concern. It focused on getting its job done.
“One thing that Coach Grinch always says is it's still you on film,” linebacker Brian Asamoah said. “So you have to take advantage of that moment and every time you get an opportunity to play football, you got to play, you know, full speed and do your responsibility to the best of your ability every time. We decided to play that game and, you know, we're excited that we got the W.
Rushing attack comes alive
For whatever reason, it just never felt like Bill Bedenbaugh’s group could find its groove. But in the final game, the pieces came together like never before.
OU rushed for an incredible 435 yards on 40 carries. Rhamondre Stevenson led the way with 186 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown, but freshmen backs Marcus Major and Seth McGowan both had their moments.
Major rushed for 110 yards on nine carries, including a 46-yard touchdown. McGowan had OU’s season-long 73-yard run and was the team’s leading receiver with three catches for 70 yards.
“I thought our O-line was outstanding,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “I thought probably the best game we've played all year. And I thought our backs was easily the best game our backs played this year other than the Stevenson fumble. We ran through tackles. Those were some tackles that at different times this year, we were ending up on the ground. Our guys ran aggressive. I thought the line really made them confident.
“And all three of those guys had big, big plays for us. So it was excited about certainly the way Rhamondre played. I can't say how proud I am about the way Marcus Major and Seth McGowan stepped up. Those are two guys that really did a great job.”
Rattler does his part
There are still moments where things feel off-kilter, but when Spencer Rattler and the OU offense is on, it’s something to watch.
Rattler finished 14 of 23 for 247 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also ran for another score. As has been the case throughout most of the season, Rattler set offensive tone early with a quick strike, a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims in the first minute of the game.
After a few hiccups in the second quarter, everything found its stride as OU racked up a season-high 684 yards of offense.
“I feel like this win specifically is going to get us going into next year,” Rattler said. “This was a game we wanted to come out here and, as Coach Riley said, we wanted to make this a statement. And as a group, we did that well. And now going into next year, we can be confident and just play clear-minded, cut it loose, and just play at 110 percent all the time and execute our job.”
OU boys, they my brothers, they my friends
For as up-and-down as 2020 has been, on the field and off the field, there won’t be a moment that felt as organic as the entire team rapping following the win.
It started with just a couple of players, but soon, the entire OU squad was rapping the infamous Malcolm Kelly freestyle from 2006.
“Just to come out the way we did and just finish the season off the way we did, standing on that stage, having fun with our brothers, our family, there's nothing better than that,” freshman receiver Marvin Mims said. “It just felt really good.”
Fun that even Riley can enjoy.
“Oh, that was the best, the old Malcolm Kelly,” Riley said. “I know just about every word to that as well. That was pretty cool. Our guys they deserved that moment, man. Winning is hard, and it's hard to do it here at the end against great competition. Yeah, they deserve that moment. So those guys are happy and enjoying the moment with each other. There's not a whole lot that makes you feel better than that.”
NFL Draft updates?
Now everybody will turn toward who is leaving for the NFL Draft and who will return for the 2021 season. Center Creed Humphrey said he has not made a decision. Defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas announced he is returning. Nik Bonitto implied on social media he is back. And there was no word from running back Rhamondre Stevenson as of this time.