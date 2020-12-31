SoonerScoop - Notebook: Isaiah Thomas turns the tables

ARLINGTON, Texas – We almost went through six hours of a Zoom call in preparation for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Oklahoma and Florida with zero shots being fired.

Then it happened when Gators linebacker James Houston remarked how OU is good, but the Sooners aren’t SEC and not Florida.

OU remembered.

The Sooners defense set the tone early and often en route to a 55-20 dismantling of the seventh-ranked Gators on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium.

To the victors, yep, go the spoils.

“Florida, they were a good matchup, but they aren't the Big 12,” defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas said. “They are not the Oklahoma Sooners. So we definitely take pride in who we are and what we do. And I'm with these boys 100 percent behind them and I know they're behind me. So I'm riding with 'em.”

Despite Florida’s four-best receivers opting out or not being able to play because of COVID-19/contact tracing, this was still going to be a huge test for the Sooners defense.

Florida came into the game ranked No. 9 overall in the country, averaging more than 508 yards per game. The Gators got their yards, but they had to earn them and had plenty of mistakes along the way.

It started when Tre Norwood picked off Heisman finalist Kyle Trask and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown and things never let up as Trask was intercepted two more times (Brian Asamoah, Woodi Washington) in the first quarter.

The OU defense that was once the laughingstock of the program has almost become the strength. OU didn’t allow more than 21 points from November on. As Alex Grinch’s guys found their groove, and in the biggest moments, they came up huge.

Takeaways equal victory, and OU came up with three interceptions to earn the Big 12 title. Then three more to pave the way to the Cotton Bowl beatdown.

The story heading into the game was the offensive firepower opting out for the Gators, but that wasn’t OU’s concern. It focused on getting its job done.

“One thing that Coach Grinch always says is it's still you on film,” linebacker Brian Asamoah said. “So you have to take advantage of that moment and every time you get an opportunity to play football, you got to play, you know, full speed and do your responsibility to the best of your ability every time. We decided to play that game and, you know, we're excited that we got the W.