Remember when people were wondering where Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had gone? Seems laughable after all the clutch performances he’s produced since Big 12 play has started.

It was another spectacular outing for Lamb to help the Sooners stave off the upset bid by visiting Iowa State 42-41 on Saturday night.

Lamb had eight catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He was also incredibly pivotal with his blocking down field to spring Kennedy Brooks for a 48-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

“He made some big plays, other than the fumble,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “Other than the fumble he was really good. Made a lot of plays after the catch, recovered the onside kick, had a big block I think on Kennedy Brooks’ run over there on the other side of the field, so he continues to play at a very high level.”

Lamb accounted for 61 percent of Jalen Hurts’ passing yards, and once again had one incredible touchdown effort on a 63-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.

Hurts threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, and it’s obvious he has developed that chemistry with Lamb.