Notebook: Lamb adds another sensational outing
Remember when people were wondering where Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had gone? Seems laughable after all the clutch performances he’s produced since Big 12 play has started.
It was another spectacular outing for Lamb to help the Sooners stave off the upset bid by visiting Iowa State 42-41 on Saturday night.
Lamb had eight catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He was also incredibly pivotal with his blocking down field to spring Kennedy Brooks for a 48-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
“He made some big plays, other than the fumble,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “Other than the fumble he was really good. Made a lot of plays after the catch, recovered the onside kick, had a big block I think on Kennedy Brooks’ run over there on the other side of the field, so he continues to play at a very high level.”
Lamb accounted for 61 percent of Jalen Hurts’ passing yards, and once again had one incredible touchdown effort on a 63-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Hurts threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, and it’s obvious he has developed that chemistry with Lamb.
Brooks makes his imprint
It wasn’t a full-blown rushing attack by Kennedy Brooks, but there’s no doubt he played a much bigger role for the Sooners.
And it worked. Brooks rushed 15 times for 132 yards with the one touchdown.
“I'm happy to do whatever for the team,” Brooks said. “As long as we get the dub, it don't matter. At the end of the day, blocking is also good for me. I'm learning how to pass block, learning how to run block, catch the ball down the field. That's what every back needs to do. Makes me a complete back.”
Brooks was a factor early in the game and was huge during OU’s only second half touchdown. The question is going to remain about why he doesn’t get more touches, but he’s definitely making the most of the ones he does.
Motley saves the day
We’ve seen this script a time or two. Despite head-scratching defensive performances, someone in the secondary makes a big play to preserve a win.
The honor went to cornerback Parnell Motley, who picked off Brock Purdy’s potential game-winning two-point conversion with 24 seconds left to keep the score 42-41.
“That was just a great play by PMot. That was just an effort-based play by PMot. It was a second effort to rip that ball out from him. It was going both ways and then he just kinda pulled it away from him. I'm very excited for PMot.”
Steven Parker in 2015 vs. TCU. Motley last year in overtime vs. Army. Tre Brown last year in Bedlam. And now Motley again.
It’s not always pretty, and it wasn’t Saturday, but OU found a way.
Injuries mounting up
It was not a good night for OU in the injury department. It appeared as though three crucial members of the team could miss extended period of time.
“Not yet, not yet,” Riley said about an injury update.
Running back Trey Sermon, defensive lineman Kenneth Mann and offensive tackle Adrian Ealy all left the game and never returned for OU.