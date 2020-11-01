SoonerScoop - Notebook: Norwood provides additional spark

LUBBOCK, Texas – Oklahoma didn’t need much more motivation. The Sooners were getting a bunch with the returns of running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins.

But there was another return, so to speak, that had just as big of an impact as that duo with Tre Norwood’s banner evening in OU’s emphatic 62-28 win at Texas Tech on Saturday evening.

Norwood has been playing a bit throughout this season. However, asked to be a starting safety because of the COVID-19-related absence of Delarrin Turner-Yell, Norwood played the best game of his career.

Norwood had two interceptions in the span of three drives that the offense turned into touchdowns each time and turned an early 7-0 deficit into a 48-14 rout at halftime.

“Just a blessing is how I describe it. Thankful for the opportunity,” Norwood said. “Grateful for the opportunity. It’s just one of those things. Do what I can to contribute on the defense for the guys I’m out there playing with and for the team as a whole. It was just one of those things I was excited for the opportunity and tried to make the most out of it.”

Norwood said he found out earlier in the week he was going to get his first chance to start a game since 2018, and he definitely took full advantage.

The first month of the season was full of missed opportunities for the defense to make those game-changing plays. That didn’t happen. Each of Norwood’s interceptions occurred on deflected balls where he made the adjustment.

“On the two picks, it was one of those things where playing a technique that we have at the safety spot,” Norwood said. “Right spot, right time. We harp about on tips and overthrows and making sure we come down with those. That’s exactly what both of those were. Two tips, just trying to capitalize on our opportunities.”

OU would get a third takeaway in the half with a fumble recovery by Isaiah Thomas, and the game was pretty much decided in the first 30 minutes.