Notebook: Odom, Gundy calling bowl game

The offensive staff is pretty much the same with DeMarco Murray (running backs), Gundy (receivers), Joe Jon Finley (tight ends) and Bill Bedenbaugh (offensive line). But there are some differences as Ty Darlington will act as quarterbacks coach and Conner McQueen and Clayton Woods will help out the offense, too.

Odom and Cain will both be joining USC after the bowl game, while Thibodeaux has been hired by SMU.

“I really appreciate Calvin Thibodeaux , Brian Odom and Jamar Cain for coming back to help our guys finish,” Stoops said. “They've been in the office working on a game plan. They want to finish this with a win and help our players get an opportunity to win. So I appreciate that.”

The Sooners are taking on Oregon in San Antonio and both programs will have new head coaches for the 2022 season. Bob Stoops will still be the interim coach vs. the Ducks, and we learned now Cale Gundy will be calling the offense and Brian Odom will do the same for the defense.

To say it’s a period of transition for Oklahoma is an understatement and that includes everything that goes along with the Alamo Bowl.

Defensively, it will be Odom, Cain and Thibodeaux to go with Will Johnson and Parker Henry with the secondary and Austin Woods will help as well.

Who won’t help, however, are Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby. OU’s head coach and offensive coordinator will simply be observing the week in San Antonio and getting a feel of what type of team they’ll have in 2022 and beyond.

“He won't be. He’s just gonna observe,” said Stoops about Venables. “That's not fair to guys. Same with Coach Lebby, to come in and try and intermix with what we're already doing. You don't want to start that way. So he'll just observe and watch, you know, get a feel for, you know, how the guys play and that kind of thing, which is great.”

Practice schedule comes into focus

The time to be shocked about Lincoln Riley leaving is over, and it’s time to get back to work and start real bowl preparation.

“We've only had one practice because everyone was gone recruiting that week. We'll have a quick morning practice tomorrow, again, just stretch their legs out and not occupy much of their time,” Stoops said. “It's just to get out there and throw the ball around.

“And then Friday, we'll start our bowl prep with a type of a Monday practice. We'll go Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday then Friday through Thursday practice like we would for a game week. Then we'll give them a few days and reconvene back here for a morning practice on the 24th, Christmas Eve. Then we'll have a Monday practice and fly to San Antonio that afternoon to start our Alamo Bowl events.”

OU is expected to arrive in San Antonio on Christmas Eve.

All hands-on deck (we think)

OU was hit hard with the opt-out bug last week with four players announcing they weren’t playing in the bowl game and entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

OU won’t have the services of Isaiah Thomas, Nik Bonitto, Perrion Winfrey and Brian Asamoah for the defense against the Ducks.

As of now, though, it sounds like everybody else is ready to roll.

“So far that’s the way it’s been, yes,” Stoops said. “Our guys have been at practice, they’ve been at lifting and running, other than the few you know about. Hopefully it remains that way. There’s value in finishing, not only for the program, for your teammates, for yourself.”

Stoops didn’t publicly call out individual players, but he did say it was tough to understand the decision when none of the four are automatic locks as day 1 selections.

“The bottom line is, you can improve your draft stock,” Stoops said. “This is going to be the deepest drive there’s ever been, because of COVID and all. So that being said, you got any opportunity to improve and show on tape the quality of play and quality of player you are, I think it helps you.

“It also tells something to the people drafting, how much you value playing and winning, and when you don’t, if you think it doesn’t matter to them, it does.”

Williams’ future still lingers

Look, everybody wants to know what quarterback Caleb Williams is going to do. It’s clear he’s sticking with the program for the Alamo Bowl. Beyond that? Eh, nobody really knows.

Venables has mentioned some positive initial conversations, and Lebby’s offense feels like it should be a great fit for Williams going forward.

But to say right now Williams is coming back as OU’s quarterback for 2022? Not something Stoops said would be his place to do.

“Wouldn’t be fair for me to say. I’m sure, Caleb, his family, are continuing to evaluate everything,” Stoops said. “There will be more discussions with Coach Venables, Coach Lebby, and on and on, what's our offensive vision. He’s getting some of that already. I think that’s been positive. Communication’s been positive. But I’m not going to speak to where it’s at. That wouldn’t be right for me to do.”